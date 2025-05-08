"Go Meghan Markle go!!": Internet reacts as Golden Globes unveil new Best Podcast of the Year category starting next year

Recently, the official X account of the Golden Globes uploaded a video on May 7, announcing that they are unveiling a new category from next year, which is the Best Podcast of the Year category. Announcing the same, they captioned the video:

“Mic-drop! We have a new #GoldenGlobes award category - Best Podcast.. This new award will debut at the 83rd Golden Globes - January 11, 2026 on @CBS and @paramountplus.. More information on eligibility will be announced soon!”

The announcement video showed that the new award:

“Honors podcasts that have made a significant impact over the past year, celebrating the creativity and influence of creators worldwide..”

Meanwhile, once the news of the Best Podcast category at the Golden Globes was announced, an X user mentioned Megan Markle’s podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder and wrote,

“Go Meghan Markle go!!” one wrote.

Additionally, many X users expressed their excitement about the new category, as one said that it's an innovative idea, while another one said that the Just Trish podcast needs to be nominated.

“Cool @goldenglobes!!! That's innovation in awarding now Best Podcast!!! It will be fair to tons of young and older artists!!! Congratulations to you all!!!” said an X user.

“We need the Just Trish podcast nominated! Nobody can match their quality, entertainment value, and consistency. @trishapaytas is the most deserving to be honoured as the first to win such an innovative award coming from an iconic staple in entertainment like the #GoldenGlobes,” commented another X user.

“OMG!!! Everybody has a podcast!!!” another X user wrote.

However, many criticised the category as one stated that they didn’t need this.

“This is lame. How about the best stunt double. Podcasts have fu*king zero to do with anything,” criticised one user.

“Dumbest idea ever - dumber than your “box office achievement” award, y’all are a joke and two steps away from the Teen Choice Awards, You should focus on watching tv again instead of rubber stamping Emmy winners,” another one said.

“This is so f*cking stupid. It’s an awards show for film & TV, and you’re still lacking plenty of categories for that industry — like best stunt performance. WTF is this even for??” wrote one user.

The Golden Globes podcast category will be unveiled next year

The Golden Globes is celebrating with a new category- Best Podcast of the year. As per their website, by honouring the exceptional and varied talents in podcasting, this new yearly category reportedly marks a historic addition to the Golden Globes.

It will make its debut as part of the 83rd annual event on Sunday, January 11, 2026. Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said,

“As the world of entertainment continues to evolve, we are excited to recognize new forms of storytelling.. Podcasts have emerged as a profound medium for sharing narratives and building communities across global borders and generations..."

The statement continued:

"By celebrating achievements in both audio and visual podcasts, we aim to honor our heritage categories while making room for new voices and formats to be heard.”

The 83rd Golden Globes will honour podcasts that have had a big effect in the past year, honouring the ingenuity and impact of producers everywhere. Out of the top 25 podcasts, six final nominations for the category will be selected.

According to the Hollywood Reporter's May 7 report, it would seem that Alex Cooper (Call Her Daddy), Joe Rogan (The Joe Rogan Experience), and Megyn Kelly (The Megyn Kelly Show) could soon be invited to "Hollywood's Party of the Year," even though the names of the nominated podcasts have not yet been revealed.

Additionally, some X users think that Meghan Markle’s Confessions of a Female Founder could also be nominated. Meanwhile, the 83rd Golden Globes ceremony, presented by comedian Nikki Glaser and broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+, will crown the category's inaugural winner on Sunday, January 11, 2026.

Additionally, as per the Golden Globes' website, comprehensive eligibility requirements and more information about the Best Podcast category will be revealed soon.

