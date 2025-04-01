What is The Wonder of Stevie about? Wesley Morris' podcast wins Best Entertainment Podcast at 2025 Ambies

American film critic and podcast host Wesley Morris won big at the fifth Ambie Awards on Monday with his podcast, The Wonder of Stevie. This seven-episode podcast series was named "Best Entertainment Podcast", standing out among strong contenders like Infamous, Lemme Say This, Rattled & Shook, Scamfluencers, Split Screen: Kid Nation, The Road to Joni, and others.

The Ambies (Awards for Excellence in Audio) took place on March 31, 2025, at the McCormick Convention Center in Chicago.

Hosted by comedian Tig Notaro, this award celebrates podcasting as a unique medium of creative expression, entertainment, and storytelling, and The Wonder of Stevie made it to the winner's list.

Wesley Morris' podcast series The Wonder of Stevie explores the creative genius of music legend Stevie Wonder, focusing on his most groundbreaking albums from 1972 to 1976.

The series is produced by the Obamas’ Higher Ground Productions and is both a deep dive into music history and a tribute to an icon.

Critics have widely praised the podcast. Eliana Dockterman of Time Magazine included it in her "10 Best Podcasts of 2024" article dated November 18, 2024.

"Even if you don’t care about Wonder, you should care about what Morris cares about: He is always able to succinctly divine meaning from great art. And this podcast in particular, is a joyful celebration. He also heroically moderates a conversation in the final episode between Barack Obama and Stevie Wonder himself", she wrote in her review.

Similarly, Fiona Sturges of Financial Times called The Wonder of Stevie “an unabashed celebration of a musical colossus” in her September 29, 2024, review. She added:

"A two-time Pulitzer Prize-winner for his journalism, he (Morris) is an excellent host: funny, authoritative, delighting in detail. I won’t divulge the details, but, suffice to say, Wonder does not disappoint".

Show producer Barack Obama shares his excitement about The Wonder of Stevie, says, “I’ve been a fan”

Barack Obama Speaks At His Foundation's Democracy Forum In New York City - Source: Getty

Former U.S. President Barack Obama, known for his deep appreciation of music and culture, also shared his excitement for The Wonder of Stevie podcast. As a longtime fan, Obama expressed his pride in bringing this project to life.

Obama took to X on October 5, 2024, to share his enthusiasm, stating:

“I’ve been a fan of @StevieWonder for as long as I can remember. That’s why I’m proud to share The Wonder of Stevie podcast from @HGMedia and @Questlove, which explores the five-year period starting from 1972 where Stevie released some of the most groundbreaking albums that transformed music.”

His personal connection to Wonder’s work goes back decades. In a statement reported by Variety in their September 12, 2024, article, Obama recalled his first-ever music purchase:

“The first album I ever bought with my own money was Talking Book, by Stevie Wonder. Since then, his music has brought warmth and humanity to my life, just like it has for so many others.”

In his statement, he also highlighted how his production would not only feature the legend Stevie Wonder himself but also an “array of artists” for a more nuanced discussion.

“With an incredible array of artists, experts, and the legend himself, this podcast gives you an even greater appreciation of Stevie’s genius and his impact on American culture.”

The Wonder of Stevie premiered on September 12, 2024, as the third project from Audible and Higher Ground’s exclusive first-look deal. Fans can stream the full series now on Amazon’s Audible.

