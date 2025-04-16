The 85th Peabody Awards ceremony is set to be hosted by comedian Roy Wood Jr. The winners of the 2025 Peabody Awards will be announced on May 1, and the ceremony will take place on June 1 at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

For the unversed, according to Britannica, the George Foster Peabody Awards, named after businessman and philanthropist George Foster Peabody, are presented annually by the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication to honour exceptional accomplishments in electronic media and public service.

The Peabody Award recipients include organizations and people that produce or distribute content for media, including radio, cable and broadcast television, and the Iinternet. The awards are highly respected in the media sector due to their scholarly affiliation and reputation for judgment.

Every year, the Peabody Board, an advisory panel of academics, critics, and media experts, gathers submissions of material that was broadcast or otherwise released in the preceding year.

The nominees for the Radio/Podcast category of the 2025 Peabody Awards

The nominees for the categories of Documentary, News, Public Service, and Radio/Podcast were announced on April 15, 2025.

As per Variety, the 2025 nominees for the radio/podcast category are:

Blindspot: The Plague in the Shadows (WNYC and The History Channel)

Blindspot: The Plague in the Shadows is a six-part podcast that explores the early days of the AIDS and HIV diseases, and the people who stood on the frontlines to fight it and spread awareness.

The Good Whale (Serial Productions and The New York Times)

This six-episode podcast tells the story of experts attempting to release "celebrity whale" Keiko to the ocean.

In the Dark: The Killings in Haditha (The New Yorker)

The two-time Peabody Award-winning podcast, hosted by reporter Madeleine Baran, investigates the killing of 24 Iraqi civilians by U.S. Marines, "questioning whether they were war crimes, murder, or legitimate combat actions."

Lost Patients (KUOW Public Radio, The Seattle Times, NPR)

Lost Patients delves into the stories of people experiencing mental illnesses and psychosis. The podcast attempts to spread awareness and empathy for patients suffering from severe mental disorders.

Pablo Torre Finds Out: Watching the Dallas Cowboys on Death Row (Meadowlark Media)

Correspondent David Fleming examines the strange practice of death row inmates using their last words to support their favorite sports teams. Through inmate Charles Flores' narrative, the episode illustrates how, even in their last moments, sports passion gives prisoners a means of expressing their humanity, identity, and connection.

Pulse: The Untold Story (Trevor Aaronson, Western Sound, and Audible)

Journalist Trevor Aaronson revisits the 2016 Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, a tragic moment in LGBTQ+ history.

Ripple (Western Sound and APM Studios)

Ripple investigates the largest oil spill in American history, in 2010, and its aftereffects that still linger.

Salmon Wars (Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica)

Host Cody McLaughlin investigates the driving forces behind the decline in salmon population in the Pacific Northwest.

Supermajority (Nashville Public Radio and NPR’s Embedded)

Host Meribah Knight follows three conservative Tennessee mothers in this four-part series as they attempt to convince their political party to change gun laws.

Tested (Bucket of Eels, CBC, NPR’s Embedded)

Tested follows the story of two female athletes who have been prohibited from competing in the Olympics due to their naturally higher levels of testosterone.

This is the Case of Henry Dee (This American Life)

Thirteen parole board members contemplate whether Henry Dee should be released after fifty years in prison.

Yousef, Youmna, Banias, and Majd: Four Lives in Gaza (This American Life)

This podcast tells the human tales of people impacted by the Gaza crisis, highlighting their choices and experiences. From families relocating to children dealing with trauma, Chana Joffe-Walt's series of episodes offers a distinctive viewpoint on the war, highlighting the humanity and agency of people experiencing it and ultimately demonstrating the resiliency of life in the face of adversity.

The nominees for the Peabody Awards for Arts, Children’s/Youth, Entertainment, and Interactive & Immersive categories will be announced on April 17, 2025.

