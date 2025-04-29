What lipstick does Meghan Markle wear? The Duchess of Sussex says she does not "have makeup on" in her first-ever podcast appearance

Meghan Markle made her podcast debut as a guest on The Jamie Kern Lima Show. On April 28, 2025, host Jamie Lima released a new promotional video for the episode on her Instagram, featuring the Duchess of Sussex.

"@meghan in Her FIRST EVER Podcast Interview and I am SO excited to invite YOU to join us!" she wrote in the caption.

In the promotional video, Meghan Markle appeared in a casual outfit. She was notably without makeup and was seen wiping away tears at one point in the clip.

"I wasn’t expecting that one! … They’re just great, it’s so great — this is why it’s nice not to have makeup on," she said as she wiped her tears.

As reported by People on September 12, 2018, Markle’s longtime makeup artist, Daniel Martin, confirmed that the Duchess favored nude lip shades over bolder tones like red or plum. As per another article by Glamour dated May 31, 2019, Markle's perfect nude was Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Lipstick in Very Victoria.

However, in the newly released promotional clip, the Duchess appeared completely makeup-free. She wore simple black sweatpants, sneakers, and a black top embroidered with the names of her children — Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet — whom she shares with Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

Podcast host Jamie Lima also acknowledged that Markle had no makeup on as she introduced the Duchess on the show and offered her a seat on the "rocking chair."

"Usually when we’re together, we’re in our cozy sweats and no makeup. So that’s how we are today, too — sitting right here in our cozies with no makeup," Lima said.

Meghan Markle opens up about her feelings and discusses her relationship with Prince Harry

Meghan Markle at the Visit Colombia - Day 1 - Source: Getty

During her “first-ever podcast interview,” Meghan Markle candidly shared her thoughts and personal reflections with podcast host Jamie Lima. Described by Lima as emotionally powerful and deeply moving, the conversation offered a rare glimpse into Meghan’s inner world.

In the interview, Meghan Markle addressed the constant pressure to validate one’s worth. She reflected on the societal expectations placed on individuals, particularly women, to continually prove themselves.

"We spend so much of our life trying to prove something. To prove that you’re enough. You have to prove that you’re pretty enough. You have to prove that you’re smart enough," she said.

Meghan then shared her personal journey of stepping away from this exhausting cycle of validation, stating that she was done with the "prove it game."

"You prove that you’re a good wife or a good friend or and I was like, ‘I am just so done with the prove it game. _And if you can’t see it, I can’t, I don’t need to prove to you why that’s your loss," she added.

Meghan also discussed several details about her personal life and relationship during her podcast discussion. She then opened up about her private relationship with Prince Harry, comparing their bond to the final level of a video game. As per the report, she used the metaphor to dismiss recent speculations about a possible divorce.

"I always think about it like the end of Super Mario Brothers, and what’s the goal? Slay the dragon, save the princess," she said.

Lima also mentioned Prince Harry’s recent public praise for Meghan during the podcast.

"I’m so happy for my wife and fully support absolutely everything she’s done and continues to do," Prince Harry had said.

Surprised by the comment, Meghan Markle admitted that she hadn’t heard his statement. She added that Prince Harry was “a great partner” who supported all her decisions and endeavors. Reflecting on her journey with her husband, Markle remarked:

"That man loves me so much and, you know, look what we’ve built. We’ve built a beautiful life, and we have two healthy, beautiful children."

The Duchess of Sussex also explained that her husband was not only a loving family man but also a devoted husband. She added that he was "just out there constantly" doing "whatever" he could do "to make sure" their family was "safe and protected and uplifted," while at the same time, he would also plan "for date night" for his wife.

Meghan Markle, known for her role in Suits, had previously acted as a podcast host for Archetypes. She is currently busy with her latest podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder from Lemonada Media, which debuted on April 8, 2025.

