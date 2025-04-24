"We have a great, great lineup" — Meghan Markle unveils season 2 guest of her Netflix show at TIME100 Summit in New York

On April 23, 2025, TIME CEO Jessica Sibley was joined by Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, during the TIME100 summit in New York City.

During the conversation, Jessica Sibley asked Meghan Markle about the potential guests in season 2 of her newly launched Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

"Who have you not had on your show or your podcast? Who would you want to get and mention today?" Sibley asked Markle.

Reflecting on the success of season one, the Duchess of Sussex conveyed her gratitude for having "legends" like American chef Alice Waters as guests on With Love, Meghan season 1.

"I will say, I've been so fortunate that, even before the series had aired, in talking about what the premise was and how conversational and relatable we wanted it to be, I was able to get legends like Alice Waters, who just, I just love her so much and we've now become friends," the Duchess said.

She revealed that José Andrés, the chef and owner of ThinkFoodGroup, will be among the upcoming guests in season 2.

"Having her on the show and also other friends as well who, we haven't revealed things about season two and that'll come through later. But I can apologize in advance for saying José Andrés is going to be on season two. We love José so much," she commented.

Meghan Markle also expressed her gratitude for being able to invite people she wanted on the show.

"So I think my wishlist has been, I've been fortunate to have the people that I want on the show… I've been really lucky. We have a great, great lineup," she said.

According to People, José Andrés is a "longtime friend and collaborator of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex." Since 2020, the couple's Archewell Foundation has partnered with Andrés' non-profit organization, World Central Kitchen, which provides food relief to communities facing humanitarian crises.

Meghan Markle's Business and Media Ventures

On March 4, the Duchess of Sussex launched a Netflix series called With Love, Meghan, where she hosts guests in her Montecito estate and shares cooking, gardening, and lifestyle tips with viewers. According to People, season two of the show has already been filmed and will be released this fall.

On April 2, 2025, the first collection of Meghan Markle's lifestyle brand, As Ever, went live through its official website. In an Instagram video, Meghan revealed that the brand is a collaboration with Netflix. She emphasized that it reflects everything she cherishes, from gardening to thoughtful living, and finding joy in everyday life.

According to People, the lifestyle brand's products sold out in less than an hour after the collection went live at 9:00 am ET.

The product line features Limited-Edition Wildflower Honey with Honeycomb (which sold within 5 minutes of its launch), Flower Sprinkles, raspberry spread, herbal teas, crepe mix, and shortbread cookies, according to As Ever's official website.

On April 8, 2025, Meghan Markle returned to podcasting with Confessions of a Female Founder, where she talks to successful women entrepreneurs about their journeys. Although the podcast has not reached the same heights as her 2022 podcast, Archetypes, it has still earned 19th place on Spotify's general podcast chart in the US.

Born on August 4, 1981, Meghan Markle is the mother of Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 3, whom she shares with the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry.

