How many daughters does chef José Andrés has? Meet the culinary expert’s family ahead of José Andrés and Family in Spain premiere

José Andrés and Family in Spain will feature world renowned chef José Andrés exploring his home country Spain and its cuisine 32 years after he came to America. Joining him will be his three daughters, Carlota (23 years old), Inés (who is 21 years old) and Lucia (18 years old), They are currently living together in Bethesda, Maryland with their father, chef José, and their mother, Patricia Tichi Fernández.

The six-part documentary series called José Andrés and Family in Spain will feature chef José and his daughters sharing stories about Spanish culture by making and tasting food from different regions of the country. They will be cooking several cultural dishes like Paella Valenciana and have many family adventures like paragliding.

Who are the family members of José Andrés?

José Andrés @chefjoseandres Today my 18th year anniversary married to the most amazing woman in the world, My wife Patricia! http://t.co/jryUxaPNLF Today my 18th year anniversary married to the most amazing woman in the world, My wife Patricia! http://t.co/jryUxaPNLF

Wife: Patricia Andrés

Patricia married José on September 2, 1995. Patricia is also from Spain and holds a degree from The University of Maryland. She began working in the commercial department of an Embassy after graduation and met her husband during that time at the Café Atlantico, Washington, where she was hanging out with her friends.

In a book published in 2018, Andres said that his wife is “caring, loving and the best friend” he wanted. He also praised Patricia by saying that she is the most “organized and sensible person in the family.” They have been married for 29 years now.

First daughter: Carlota Andrés

José Andrés @chefjoseandres Proud of my daughter Carlota! She graduated from @nyuniversity @NYUStern yesterday and I can not believe it! Still remember holding her in my arms seconds after she was born....with tears of happiness in my face.....time doesn’t stop...enjoy every minute you all! Proud of my daughter Carlota! She graduated from @nyuniversity @NYUStern yesterday and I can not believe it! Still remember holding her in my arms seconds after she was born....with tears of happiness in my face.....time doesn’t stop...enjoy every minute you all! https://t.co/H9JXjU3ty2

Carlota graduated from the Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart in 2017. She then enrolled in the NYU Stern School of Business to pursue a degree in business, management and food studies.

While pursuing her degree, Carlota interned in many organizations like Beefsteak, Cava, Lasso Ventures and NYC Startup. She currently works at a food tech start-up named Wonder as a senior associate and will next be seen on the José Andrés and Family in Spain culinary show.

She often volunteers in the Food Relief kitchen, where she has worked for the past seven years.

Second daughter: Inés Andrés

José Andrés @chefjoseandres #ChefsForUkraine My daughter Ines, has volunteer over the years with @WCKitchen she came to Ukraine. This is In Medyka, At 2 am in the morning bringing smiles to this family!. They warmed up in our tent. Thousands of volunteers like Ines doing whatever it takes to help! My daughter Ines, has volunteer over the years with @WCKitchen she came to Ukraine. This is In Medyka, At 2 am in the morning bringing smiles to this family!. They warmed up in our tent. Thousands of volunteers like Ines doing whatever it takes to help!🙏#ChefsForUkraine https://t.co/rrAnhg57va

Just like her elder sister, 21-year-old Inés often volunteers at the World Central Kitchen and even went to Poland amid war to help others. She graduated from high school in 2019 and is currently enrolled in the Georgetown University Walsh School of Foreign Service. She will graduate in 2023 with a degree in International Politics and a double minor degree in French and Anthropology.

Inés worked at the Share Our Strength organization as a federal advocacy intern in August 2021 and will now be seen on José Andrés and Family in Spain.

Third daughter: Lucia Andrés

José Andrés @chefjoseandres Yesterday my youngest daughter Lucía graduated high school and I couldn't be more proud. I'm honored to have given the commencement speech @GatorsSR . To Lucía & the class of 2022 remember, every time you take action to solve a problem, you are changing the world. Congratulations! Yesterday my youngest daughter Lucía graduated high school and I couldn't be more proud. I'm honored to have given the commencement speech @GatorsSR. To Lucía & the class of 2022 remember, every time you take action to solve a problem, you are changing the world. Congratulations! https://t.co/F948KYGIDb

Chef José’s youngest daughter Lucia graduated from the Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart this year in June. Lucia’s father himself gave the commencement speech to the class of 2022 and told the students “what you have done is a super big deal”, which is graduating after going through a pandemic.

Lucia is currently studying at Georgetown University but her field of degree is unknown.

José Andrés and Family in Spain will be released on Tuesday, December 27 on Discover Plus and is produced by Nutopia and José Andrés Media. The show will feature chef José visiting Spanish cities like Barcelona and Madrid, helping his daughters connect to their family’s rich heritage. They were last seen together in an interview with Today where they prepared Patricia's special gazpacho.

