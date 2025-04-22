Journalist Perez Hilton issues two-word comment as Kylie Jenner reportedly parts with Timothée Chalamet to meet ex-beau Travis Scott at Coachella 2025

American podcaster Perez Hilton shared his take on reports of Kylie Jenner briefly parting ways with Timothée Chalamet to meet ex-boyfriend Travis Scott during his set at Coachella 2025.

Ad

On April 22, 2025, Perez Hilton shared a blog link from his self-titled website on X.

"Smart move! #TimotheeChalamet," the caption read.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Perez Hilton titled his blog "Timothée Chalamet Uncoupled From Kylie Jenner At Coachella -- To Avoid 'Awkward & Weird' Scene With THIS Celeb..." He wrote that the couple "could not keep their hands off each other" until the Goosebumps rapper took the stage for his set.

On Saturday, April 12, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet attended the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, where they indulged in PDA during singer Charli XCX's set, as reported by People magazine.

Ad

According to Perez, A Complete Unknown star headed off when Kylie went backstage to watch Scott perform with her sister Kendall Jenner, and 7-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with Travis.

Reflecting on Timothée's decision, Perez commented:

"Fair enough, we guess. He didn’t want to ruin Stormi’s time with her father with a potentially tense situation."

Travis Scott's reaction to Timothée Chalamet—Reports

Travis Scott performing at the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 2(Image via Getty)

In an exclusive report dated April 18 2025, a source told Daily Mail about Travis, Kylie, and Timothée's scenario at Coachella 2025:

Ad

“Travis didn’t see Timothee at all, but [Travis] would not have cared if he did. He would never avoid him. In fact, it was the other way around. Kylie took the kids, [her sister] Kendall, and bodyguards to Travis’s backstage area so he could see Stormi. But Timothee didn’t go. He wouldn’t over concerns it would be awkward and weird.”

Ad

The insider also noted that Travis Scott, 33, and Timothée Chalamet, 29, have never met and highlighted the bond the rapper maintains with his kids (Stormi and Aire), whom he shares with the founder of Kylie Cosmetics.

"Travis spends a lot of time with his kids. He brings them to shows and to games and is with them more than anyone knows. They are obsessed with their daddy, and Travis doesn't see Timothée as a threat whatsoever."

Ad

The source continued:

“Stormi is a huge daddy’s girl, so Timothee will most likely always be nothing more than ‘mom’s boyfriend’ even if she marries him. As much as Kylie wants them to be open to looking at Timothee as a father figure, it is unlikely that this will ever happen. The kids like Timothee – but they will never look at him as ‘dad.’”

Ad

The insider also claimed that the Wonka actor was "afraid" things would get "awkward and weird" if he encountered Scott, so he chose to step away from the scene.

Did Travis Scott drop a diss track against Timothée Chalamet?

Ad

According to Radar Online, the Call Me by Your Name star seemingly upset Travis Scott by dating Kylie Jenner just 6 months after their breakup. Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were first seen on January 25, 2023, at Paris Fashion Week during the Jean Paul Gaultier show.

The same publication stated that the rapper went on to release a diss track titled Meltdown from his 2023 album Utopia, which was reportedly aimed at Timothée Chalamet's film Wonka.

Ad

The lyrics read:

"Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs, got the Willy Wonka factory / Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me."

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner started dating in 2017 and had their first child in 2018 and their second child in 2022. Nevertheless, following an on-again-off-again relationship over the years, the couple broke up in January 2023, as reported by Elle magazine.

READ MORE: "Her law license needs to be revoked" — Melanie King reacts to accusations against Letitia James, whom Donald Trump called a "wacky crook"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More