"Her law license needs to be revoked" — Melanie King reacts to accusations against Letitia James, whom Donald Trump called a "wacky crook"

On 21 April 2025, YouTuber Melanie King broke her silence regarding the mortgage fraud allegations against New York Attorney General Letitia James. In a video released on her YouTube channel, King argued that James' "law license needs to be revoked."

Ad

In the video, Melanie King called out what she saw as hypocrisy, commenting:

"We're tearing the curtain down, exposing hypocrisy and laying out why her law license needs to be revoked."

Ad

Trending

For the unversed, the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency(FHFA), William J. Pulte, sent a criminal referral letter to the U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi accusing Letitia James of "multiple instances" of "falsified bank documents and property records to acquire government-backed assistance and loans and more favorable loan terms," as reported by the CBS News.

U.S. President Donald Trump also addressed this issue on his social media platform, Truth Social, stating:

Ad

"Letitia James, a totally corrupt politician, should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY. Everyone is trying to MAKE NEW YORK GREAT AGAIN, and it can never be done with this wacky crook in office."

Melanie King, in her YouTube video, further criticized James for her actions, arguing that if the individual in question were a "conservative DA, a Trump ally, or just a regular person," the bar association would act promptly and the media would be "merciless". Melanie added:

Ad

"But because it's New York's Attorney General Leticia James, silence, deflections, excuses."

"If James did this, she's not just breaking the law, she's shredding the ethical code,"— Melanie King on Letitia James' allegations

New York Attorney General James Discusses Medicaid Fraud Investigation (Image via Getty)

Melanie King further reacted to the allegations against Letitia James by referencing Rule 8.4 of the Rules of Professional Conduct. She explained that according to the rule, it is a professional misconduct for a lawyer to violate or attempt to violate the rules of professional conduct, and if one does so, "you're unfit to practice law."

Ad

"If James did this, she's not just breaking the law, she's shredding the ethical code she swore to uphold," Melanie continued.

King further argued that if allegations against James are true, especially given her position as New York Attorney General, then "that's not just a crime, it's a betrayal that shakes the very foundation of public trust."

"Think about it, how do you trust a system where the chief law enforcer is allegedly pulling the same financial cons she is prosecuting? The American Bar Association's guidelines say public officials like James have a higher duty to keep the public's faith in justice," Melanie continued.

Ad

What is Letitia James accused of?

According to the referral sent to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi by William J. Pult, James allegedly misrepresented her residential status in 2023 in a mortgage application, claiming her Norfolk, Virginia, house as her primary residence, despite being legally required to stay in New York for her role.

“It appears Ms. James’ property and mortgage-related misrepresentations may have continued to her recent 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase in order to secure a lower interest rate and more favorable loan terms,” the letter stated.

Ad

William J. Pulte claimed that James falsely reported that she had four units instead of five in her Brooklyn property in 2021. He also alleged that Letitia James reportedly bought another property with her father as the co-signer, but listed them as husband and wife in both 1983 and 2000, as per Newsweek.

Pulte said that these actions could result in criminal charges, including wire fraud, mail fraud, bank fraud, and making false statements to a financial institution.

Ad

Letitia James' reaction to these allegations

Amid the allegation, James attended a New York town hall event where she defended her case, saying:

"Let me just say to all New Yorkers and to all Americans, the allegations are baseless, the allegations are nothing more than a revenge tour."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Referring to the 2024 civil lawsuit against U.S. President Trump and his business associates, Letitia noted:

"My office was successful in securing a $454 million judgment against Donald Trump and others for exaggerating the value of his assets. He engaged in a pattern and practice of fraud, and the interest is accruing each and every day while the case is on appeal in the first department."

Ad

She further claimed that the allegations against her are "nothing more than the continuation of the tour" that Donald Trump went after law firms.

"We are standing up for the rights and privileges of New Yorkers and Americans. I will not be silenced, I will not be bullied, I will not bend, I will not break, and I will not bow to anyone." Letitia said.

Ad

Born on October 18, 1958, Letitia James is the first African American and first woman to be elected New York Attorney General, according to the official website of the New York State Attorney General.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Sah Vaishnavi Sah is a Podcast and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a BSc (Hons) in Botany, she found her way into the creative field through her love for writing, transforming a hobby into a career.



With 3.5 years of experience, Vaishnavi has contributed to platforms like The Wincible, Poptechculture, Louvepedia, and Aspire Alive and served as Content Head for Craving Foodies.



One of her notable achievements includes crafting website copy and content for Maella, a brand by Dimple Kapoor, who has been awarded as world's top 100 influential women.



As a self-proclaimed social media junkie and podcast enthusiast, Vaishnavi’s work is deeply rooted in her personal interests. She ensures accuracy and credibility in her content by thoroughly researching and verifying information from reliable sources.



Beyond writing, Vaishnavi enjoys dancing, gaming, long walks, and playing with and feeding every dog she comes across. Know More