"Literally anything on TikTok is light years ahead in comedy" — Melanie King slams SNL over White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood impression

On April 14, Social media personality Melanie King shared a post on X in support of Aimee Lou Wood after SNL performed a skit imitating the actress. Wood also expressed her disapproval of SNL's skit.

On April 12, NBC's Saturday Night Live performed a skit titled The White Potus. The skit aimed to be a parody of the series The White Lotus while commenting on US politics. It also featured actress Sarah Sherman portraying Wood's character Chelsea in The White Lotus with prosthetic teeth, which was perceived as an attempt to imitate Wood's physical appearance.

Melanie King spoke out against SNL, stating in her X post:

"You have to have an IQ below room temperature to think this show is funny. Literally anything on TikTok is light years ahead in comedy and they don’t have to bully everyone to get a laugh."

More about Melanie King's statement against SNL

Melanie King expressed her dislike of SNL's skit on her X account. The YouTube personality shared that she was "tired" of SNL mocking Trump and US politics, insinuating that they had no other material. She also spoke out in support of Aimee Lou Wood, stating:

"Anyway chile, they ended up making fun of an actress on the show just purely to bully her looks. Not her character but the woman herself. Not only are these degenerates bullies but have you seen the cast of SNL? Being sub 5 seems to be a job requirement. The audacity…."

Melanie King also wrote that SNL's viewers were also calling out the show, further commenting that "it’s time to put this relic to rest like the rest of mainstream media."

Aimee Lou Wood's response to SNL's impression of her

On April 13, Aimee Lou Wood posted a series of Instagram stories, calling out SNL for their "mean and unfunny" impression of her. Wood expressed her disappointment at the skit, stating:

"Such a shame cuz I had such a great time watching it a couple weeks ago. Yes, take the piss for sure - that's what the show is about - but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?"

She also added, "At least get the accent right seriously. I respect accuracy even if it's mean". Wood has since received thousands of positive messages from fans, which, according to her, reassured her decision to speak out against SNL.

The actress stated that she had received apologies from SNL and concluded the topic, saying that she was not "thin skinned".

"Last thing I'll say on the matter. I am not thin skinned. i actually love being taken the piss out of when its clever and in good spirits, but the joke was about fluoride. I have big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don't mind caricature - I understand that's what SNL is. But the rest of the skit was punching up, and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on."

SNL has yet to publicly respond to Melanie King and Aimee Lou Wood's statements.

