Who is Jedediah Bila? Podcaster blasts Megyn Kelly for calling out women who choose to sacrifice their careers for family life

Former TV host Jedediah Bila slammed Megyn Kelly for her comments about women who chose to prioritize family over career. On April 11, 2025, Bila shared a video on X, which included a short clip from The Megyn Kelly Show, hosted by the former Fox News anchor.

Ad

"WATCH: Megyn Kelly pushes one the most VICIOUS lies feminism has ever produced. I couldn’t stay silent on this one," Jedediah Bila captioned her post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

In the aforementioned video, Kelly questioned the messaging directed at ambitious women who, according to her, are told that they are "valuable" only when they give up their careers for their family.

"Why would we take somebody who’s talented in this field and really wants to make a difference; and the messaging to her be—you’re really not that valuable unless you give it up and go into the home and only have a family", she queried.

Ad

Jedediah Bila, a two-time Emmy-nominated television host, had built a career across major networks, including ABC and Fox News. Although a career-oriented woman herself, Bila disagreed with Megyn Kelly's remarks in the video.

In her X post mentioned above, Bila juxtaposed Kelly’s clip with one from her own podcast Jedediah Bila LIVE, where she talked about how American women were losing their femininity. Addressing Kelly’s phrasing “go into the home and only have a family,” Bila opened her video by saying:

Ad

"That wording ‘only have a family’ like you know that’s over here in the corner—that’s a part of your job but not all of your—only raise a family".

Bila further explained that it was an "important job" for women to take care of their families. She also criticized the phrase used by Kelly-"only have a family"- as it "minimized" a woman's traditional role as a mother and housewife.

Ad

"Like it’s minimized —like you’re only gonna raise a family—that’s a feminist talking point. I’m sorry but it is. It’s the most important job," she remarked.

Who is Jedediah Bila?

Jedediah Bila: image via getty

Jedediah Bila, born on January 29, 1979, is a former television host, author, and political commentator. According to her official website, she was raised on Staten Island, New York, graduated as Valedictorian of her college class, and eventually completed her Master of Arts at Columbia University.

Ad

Bila began her professional journey as an educator but transitioned to media after a political commentary that she wrote attracted national attention. As reported by USA Today on May 23, 2021, she joined Fox News as a contributor in 2013.

In 2017, she became a co-host on ABC’s The View. Bila returned to Fox News again in 2018, and by 2019, she was co-hosting Fox & Friends Weekend.

After two years, Bila left Fox News, stating on X (May 22, 2021):

Ad

“Thank you to the Fox News reporters, anchors, contributors, and producers who have been an absolute pleasure to work with these last two years...I'm really excited for what's to come”.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jedediah Bila claims career and ambition strip women of their femininity

Jedediah Bila: image via getty

In the aforementioned video, posted by Jedediah Bila on April 11, the 46-year-old TV host and podcaster argued that the pursuit of career success often diminished feminine energy. Speaking candidly, Bila suggested that the very traits required to thrive in high-powered professional environments were inherently masculine.

Ad

"Because guess what—that career and ambition, that’s masculine energy. It is,” Bila explained.

Expanding on her point, Bila described the toll such ambition can take on women.

"It’s masculine energy, and it eats away at your feminine energy. As you climb up those ladders and go into those rooms and have to negotiate contracts and have to show up on live TV and kick ass, your feminine energy goes..." she stated.

Ad

While she didn’t finish the sentence, she used a downward hand gesture to suggest that a woman’s feminine energy inevitably declined in her professional workspace.

Referencing the demanding media industry and the persona it often required women to adopt, she added how women often chose to give up their feminine energy to thrive in the "Megyn Kelly world".

Bila reflected on her own experiences in television, calling the industry “vicious", warning her audience how it changed women in fundamental ways.

Ad

"I’ve been in those meetings. I’ve dealt with the agents. I’ve done it all. It is vicious. It rips at your soul as a woman. We’re being dishonest if we don’t share that," Bila remarked.

At present, Jedediah Bila is busy with her podcast titled The Jedediah Bila Show, released on March 11, 2025, where she shares her candid takes on culture, politics, and personal growth.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More