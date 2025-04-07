Megyn Kelly dissects “chilling journal” of Nashville Covenant School shooter, claims she struggled with "gender identity"

Megyn Kelly's The Megyn Kelly Show podcast has reportedly obtained an exclusive set of journals written by the 28-year-old Nashville Covenant school shooter, who shot and killed six individuals on March 27, 2023.

In an episode uploaded to YouTube on April 7, 2025, Megyn seemingly dissects "chilling journals" that suggest the killer had reportedly planned the attack for several years.

Megyn reports that these journals were sent to the House Intel Committee and chairman, who received a letter from the FBI, reading:

"Director Patel is leading the FBI toward increased transparency with Congress in order to restore trust and we hope these documents assist in that regard."

Megyn explains the 1000-page document contains minimal redactions from the FBI, containing sensitive information regarding the mental state of the shooter - Aubrey Hale.

She highlights that "critical context" excluded from the 48-page report, which was released after being withheld by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, for two years, cites an acknowledgment of an autism diagnosis.

"The Nashville report briefly references the killer's desire to transition genders but notes she had not yet done it. [The report] says she began using the name "Aiden" and "He/Him" pronouns in the years prior to her death," Megyn Kelly continued.

Megyn explains how the families of victims do not wish for this information to be made public, but states that the growing interest surrounding the killer's motivations "compels its publication".

The final pages of the document, dating back to 2020, highlight the school shooter's intention to be "remembered in the most horrific way possible".

"The journals contain many pages expressing the killer's belief that she was a man" - Megyn Kelly breaks down Nashville school shooter's notebooks

Megyn Kelly claims that the massive number of journals, left by the school shooter, resulted in Nashville Police's report omitting critical details and "sugarcoating the killer's struggles" with gender identity.

The news reporter and podcast host reviews the pages, calling them deeply disturbed, given the meticulous planning that went into her decision to carry out one of the deadliest school shootings in Nashville's history.

In the notebooks, the killer reportedly discusses her autism diagnosis, race, and desire and acceptance for "black love". Megyn also cites that Aubrey Hale highlighted her hatred for her skin color and whiteness.

She continued by recounting the killer's thoughts on other school shootings, stating:

"Well documented within the pages, in particular, references to "The Gods" who committed the Columbine school shooting. The words "Dark Abyss" consistently pop up, whether a direct reference or scribbled into the margins, accompanied by an image resembling a radioactive symbol."

The radioactive symbol and logo, created by the killer, supposedly represented her "all-consuming depression and commitment" to gaining fame and notoriety via an infamous mass shooting.

Megyn also highlights that these journals contain pages that express the killer's opinion on her gender, claiming to have been "born in the wrong body". In one of the entries, dated April 12, 2022, Hale claimed she wore girl clothes to cover up the truth and cited being miserable because she was raised as a girl.

An extract of the school shooter's journal entry titled "Let kids choose their s*x", as quoted on The Megyn Kelly Show, has been provided below:

"I only wore some nice girl clothes as a cover up from the truth which I denied myself all these years, and I hated all of it. It was miserable being raised a girl because I had no choice. There was lack of education research and medicine to help society or parents better understand transgender. I didn't know trans existed."

After killing three 9-year-olds and a trio of adults, on March 27, 2023, Aubrey Hale was shot and killed by the police inside the Nashville Covenant school premises.

