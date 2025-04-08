Matt Walsh criticizes Megyn Kelly's latest views on "young conservative men" not wanting to marry "working women"

Podcast host Matt Walsh recently responded to Megyn Kelly's remarks in a video that went viral on April 4, 2025. In the clip, Megyn claimed that young conservative women are unable to find a man for themselves who would marry a working woman.

Matt criticized Megyn's comments in a lengthy video shared via the official account of his self-titled show on X on Tuesday, April 8. In the video, he replayed the viral video of Megyn before addressing her points.

Matt began referring to the point where Megyn said that it is a big problem nowadays that young conservative men are not willing to be with working women. He alleged that Kelly was trying to say that the men are possibly following the anti-feminist propaganda and continued:

“They’ve been duped, says Megyn Kelly. It’s very sad. She says it’s sad. In other words, it seems that the one putting up guardrails and judging other people for what they want in life is Megyn Kelly.”

The political commentator argued that while Kelly says that men cannot understand women, she also fails to understand the young men she was referring to. Matt claimed that he can understand women better than Megyn, saying:

“I admit I don’t understand them perfectly. I’m not a woman after all. I’ve been married to a woman for almost fifteen years. I’m raising two girls. I have a mom and four sisters. I’m not clueless on the subject, but I’m not an expert on the inner life of women, and I’ve never claimed to be.”

Matt also alleged that Megyn Kelly is possibly confused due to the opinions of the feminists whose voices can be heard compared to the young men she was addressing in the video. Walsh added:

“This is the message that young men have heard their entire lives from every corner of the culture, and that’s why it’s worth responding to her in some detail.”

Matt Walsh explained how Megyn Kelly was wrong in the claims she made in the video

Megyn Kelly's video went viral a few days ago (Image via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The Baltimore County, Maryland native said that men get attracted to working women and often marry them as well. He added that women must be employed somewhere, including working at places where they don’t have to visit the office.

Matt Walsh also referred to his wife, Alissa Ann Linnemann, saying that she is satisfied with her job and is currently planning a fundraising event for a “Catholic homeschool hybrid academy.” Continuing his criticism of Megyn Kelly, Walsh said:

“I am caricatured by people like Megyn as believing that women should only ever do the dishes and laundry and nothing else, but that’s not actually my view. I think a woman’s priority should be the children and the home, but that doesn’t mean she can’t do other things and pursue other vocations alongside that.”

Walsh said that every man likes to work and earn somewhere that would let them become the only breadwinner to help the family members. Matt added that a woman’s profession cannot attract a man every time and that there will be a day when a man would not care to consider a woman’s career at all.

He explained further, stating that a man would never tell his friends that the woman he is romantically linked to is “super ambitious” and is capable of earning a lot. He said that the same thing would be opposite for a woman and continued:

“That’s the kind of thing that a woman might say to her friends, maybe using different words, but that’s the kind of idea that a woman might communicate to her friends about the man that she’s dating.”

While Matt Walsh’s video has made headlines, Megyn Kelly has not yet responded.

