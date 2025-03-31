Who is Talia Baia? ESPN reporter trends after Bennett Anderson video goes viral

Talia Baia, a reporter for ESPN, CBS Sports, and WIUFT News, recently created headlines after a video of her interview with Florida Gators guard Bennett Andersen went viral on different platforms. Baia also shared the clip through her official account on X on March 28, 2025.

Ad

According to a report by Daily Mail, Talia and Bennett’s interview happened in the locker room at Chase Center, and the latter even responded to the reporter without hesitation. The interview grabbed a lot of attention due to Andersen’s expression throughout the video, where he had a smile on his face most of the time.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Notably, the conversation happened after a match between the Florida Gators and Maryland Terrapins on March 27, 2025. The former even emerged as the winner, and while Talia congratulated him and questioned him about the energy in the overall game, Bennett Andersen said in his response:

“Trip’s been awesome, energy was good. We are excited. We didn’t play as well as we wanted to in the last couple rounds. I think the whole team was ready to get out there and show what we have been all seasons.”

Ad

The viral video featured Talia Baia in a completely black outfit, and Bennett Andersen appeared in his uniform since the interview happened a few moments after the match.

Talia Baia has had many experiences over the years: Career and other details explained

According to Talia Baia’s LinkedIn profile, she is a sports and media journalism student at the University of Florida. On the platform, Baia describes herself as a sports lover and mentions that she has accumulated a lot of experience in the fields of live TV, producing shows, and writing scripts.

Ad

Talia Baia’s career dates back to 2022, when she joined PBS as a sports reporter, as revealed in her LinkedIn profile. While her duty was to conduct interviews, she also had to manage the outlet’s social media handles at the same time, uploading content to expand their presence. The same year, she began serving in a similar position at Reptile Report.

Ad

She worked as a journalism intern at the University of Florida for around a month. Meanwhile, she has continued working for different outlets at the same time, including ESPN, and she joined the company around four years ago. She has been a multimedia journalist and MLB Spring Training Reporter for the outlet.

In addition, Baia is an intern for Barstool Sports, handling social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok by sharing reels, graphics, and pictures. She has been a sideline reporter for Inside the Gators since February 2023.

Ad

Talia Baia serves as the sports anchor for WIUFT News and was previously a production assistant for the company for almost three months. She has produced and hosted a show called The Breakdown for the outlet.

Ad

In 2024, Talia worked as a broadcast associate at CBS Sports and joined the company as a freelance in November of the previous year.

Talia is a resident of Gainesville, and apart from LinkedIn and X, she also keeps in touch with everyone through Instagram. She is active on the latter with almost 17,000 followers and shares photos from places she has visited to report different events.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback