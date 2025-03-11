Who is Sam Seder? Video of talk show host debating with MAGA supporters goes viral

Actor and talk show host Sam Seder is trending on social media after multiple videos of his conversation with the supporters of the initiative Make America Great Again, also called MAGA, went viral.

Notably, Sam's conversations were taken from a video posted on the YouTube channel Jubilee, where debates are organized between a particular individual and a huge group of people. The video featuring the Spin City star was titled 20 Trump Supporters Take on 1 Progressive (feat. Sam Seder).

The video was uploaded on March 9, 2025, and has already received more than two million views. According to Newsweek (published March 11), the YouTube channel was launched by startup investor Jason Y. Lee. Sam is mostly known for his work on shows such as Home Movies and Bob's Burgers.

One section of the videos shows Seder arguing with an individual named Michael, where the duo was speaking about the Work Opportunity Tax Credit or WOTC, based on which certain employers receive a tax credit if they hire people from different backgrounds. Michael was heard saying in the video:

"If you received a tax cut as an employer, wouldn't you hire person of color? If you could pay them less?"

Seder then claimed that there are government agencies that don't get tax cuts. However, Michael disagreed with Sam, as he said in response that the private and public sectors get tax cuts when they "hire a person of color." Sam Seder noted in his reply:

"Government agencies don't pay taxes. Government agencies operate and are funded by the government."

Apart from this, Michael argued with a woman named Sarah, where the latter claimed that Trump was not a "Christian nationalist." Sarah also agreed that Trump was not conservative enough in terms of social problems when she was questioned by Seder.

Sam Seder's career explored: Films and TV shows

The New York City native has accumulated a huge fanbase over the years for his work on various successful projects. Among his most popular roles, Sam is well-known for portraying Lew in an episode of Sex and the City.

Sam Seder has been a part of many comedy projects like Pilot Season and A Bad Situationist. In an interview with Humourdor in 2011, Sam also opened up on how he entered the world of comedy, saying that he arrived in Boston during the early '90s after dropping out of law school.

Seder stated that he was not so perfect in his standup performances in the beginning and later became a part of a comedy group called Cross Comedy, with David Cross mentoring him and fifteen more people. He further stated:

"Soon after Cross went West to do the Ben Stiller Show, Cross Comedy dissolved and some of us started another group called The Comedy Lab. Later, I moved to NY just as the kind of stuff we were doing in Boston was getting attention in rooms outside of Comedy Clubs."

Sam Seder said that he was eventually chosen to appear on a show, All American Girl followed by The Show. Apart from his acting career, he has been hosting a podcast called The Majority Report for more than ten years alongside the Ring of Fire Radio, which is currently accessible in multiple cities.

Sam Seder has many other shows in his credits, such as Wonder Showzen, Maron, and The Good Fight. He has also appeared in films like Happy Accidents and Beacon Hill.

