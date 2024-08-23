"That show is for a different type of person" - Punkie Johnson opens up about leaving SNL

Comedian Punkie Johnson recently announced she is leaving SNL ahead of its 50th season. During an appearance on David Spade and Dana Carvey's Fly on the Wall podcast on August 21, comedian Punkie Johnson discussed the reason behind her exit.

Johnson revealed she began questioning if she belonged in the show before season 49 and considered stepping out:

"I talked to my team. I was like, 'Look, I don't really know if I belong at this job, so maybe I should step away. But I told them super, super late, like right after I found out I got to go back. And it was like 'Well Punkie, you need a plan. You can't just quit your job."

So she decided to stay for season 49. However, after the first couple of weeks, things became "tremendous." Punkie started getting more sketches in the sketch comedy show.

Previously, Punkie would get two or three the entire season, but now she got 3-4 sketches during the first half of the 49th season. This made her believe it was "my (her) season."

However, after writer Ben Silva exited the show, Punkie began questioning her role again.

"I didn't really feel like I fit, like I didn't feel like that was my zone. That show is for a different type of person. I came from standup so I just thought everybody else came from standup. I started having conversations with people and everybody was like, 'Oh yeah, we went to school for this.' I'm like, 'Y'all went to school to be here."

Punkie Johnson says SNL showrunners wanted her to change her hair and stop working out

On August 2, Punkie Johnson posted a video on Instagram announcing her exit from the sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live, ahead of its 50th season. In the video, Punkie revealed she wasn't leaving the show on bad terms. She also revealed that SNL wanted her to change her hair, and stop working out.

She also mentioned a heated argument and noted that being part of the show stressed her out and that she had been happier ever since she decided to leave.

Punkie Johnson started her career working as a server at Comedy Store before she took on the stage as a stand-up comedian. She became a part of SNL in its 46th season and played characters like Vice President Kamala Harris and basketball star Angel Reese.

Other than being a comedian on SNL, Punkie has also made appearances in the HBO series Love Life, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Space Force, and the comedy movie Bottoms.

