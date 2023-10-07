SNL promotes two featured members to the main cast ahead of season 49

NBC's Saturday Night Live (SNL) is an American late-night live sketch comedy show that has been on air since October 1975. The comedic skits for the program are broadcast from Studio 8H and focus on modern politics and society. After a hiatus due to ongoing strikes, NBC's Saturday Night Live (SNL) has promoted two featured actors to the main cast over a week before the start of Season 49.

James Austin Johnson and Sarah Sherman, who both had their Season 47 debuts, have been promoted to Repertory Player status for Season 49 of SNL. The two promotions follow NBC's announcement that Chloe Troast will join the ensemble as a featured player this fall. Saturday Night Network tweeted about them first.

The entire ensemble from the previous season is expected to return, including Johnson and Sherman, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Heidi Gardner, Chloe Fineman, Marcello Hernández, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, Ego Nwodim, Kenan Thompson (who is celebrating 20 years as a member of the show), Devon Walker, and Bowen Yang.

SNL is set to resume on October 14, 2023, with the strike-delayed Season 49

Following the end of the five-month writers' strike last week, a certain segment of television is reviving: first, with the return of the late-night programming on Monday, and now, Saturday Night Live, which will premiere its 49th season on October 14, 2023, as the show announced on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The season premiere will be hosted by Pete Davidson, who left the popular NBC sketch comedy show in May 2022, along with other well-known cast members like Kate McKinnon and Aidy Bryant. Ice Spice, the famous rapper from the Bronx, will perform as a musical guest on the season premiere too. On October 21, 2023, Bad Bunny, a Puerto Rican music icon, will perform as well as emcee for the event.

It should be noted that SNL is returning with the full support of SAG-AFTRA, whose members are on strike right now. Here is what the union had to say about the return of SNL in a statement:

"Our members appearing on Saturday Night Live either as hosts, guests, or cast members are working under the Network Code agreement, which is not a contract we are striking."

They further stated:

“They are not in violation of SAG-AFTRA strike rules, and we support them in fulfilling their contractual obligations.”

The strike caused Season 48 to end before it was scheduled to, on May 20, 2023. The strike ended on September 24, 2023, as the Writers Guild of America, which represents more than 11,000 authors, negotiated a tentative agreement with the major entertainment companies on September 24, 2023. On September 26, 2023, the guild's board of directors accepted the agreement.