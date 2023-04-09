Saturday Night Live season 48 episode 18: How are fans reacting to Molly Shannon's return?

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live, popularly known as SNL, brought back one of the most popular hosts of all time. Molly Shannon, a bonafide fan-favorite of SNL fans, returned to host the previous night's episode, making it her second appearance since her tenure on the show. As expected from a personality of her stature, she managed to entertain viewers with her uplifting monologs and also managed to bring back some of her classic characters.

As a host, Molly Shanon was more than a mere presence. With the help of guest star Martin Short, the host lifted even the weakest parts of the show to make them special. Molly brought back some incredible characters like Sally O'Malley and the lesser-known Jeanie Darcy, wowing viewers with her deadpan deliveries and awkward responses.

Needless to say, this episode of Saturday Night Live drew in a lot of viewership and also managed to surprise fans with some of the greatest characters in the history of the show. Since the episode aired tonight, social media spaces have been buzzing with reactions from eager fans who have come forward to share their excitement about Molly Shannon's return.

Twitter goes wild over Molly Shannon's return on Saturday Night Live (SNL)

For those familiar with Shannon's work on previous episodes of Saturday Night Live, it won't be a big surprise how the fans have come together to applaud the actress and comedian.

Nancy Owano @OwanoNancy @nbcsnl Sorry to be megaphone but gawd snl is so good tonight and I'm not accustomed to it being good like t old days @nbcsnl Sorry to be megaphone but gawd snl is so good tonight and I'm not accustomed to it being good like t old days

David T. Marsee @DavidMarsee43 @nbcsnl Totally off subject but I would love to see Molly Shannon as a serial killer in a movie @nbcsnl Totally off subject but I would love to see Molly Shannon as a serial killer in a movie

It seems that the least anticipated character from Shannon, Jeannie Darcy, was among the most entertaining things this night. This avatar of the actress is the antithesis of her own personality, having no charm, delivery, or confidence, making Darcy one of the funniest characters in the history of SNL. It was also quite unexpected from the actress, as Darcy was one of the characters she had performed much less in her long tenure on the show.

Another standout character among the myriad of sketches she pulled out was Sally O'Malley, one of the oldest and most prominent characters played by the veteran actress of SNL.

Philtom67 @Philtom671 @nbcsnl One of my favorite ladies. You go Girl.... Molly! @nbcsnl One of my favorite ladies. You go Girl.... Molly!

Fans also praised Martin Short, who is now in the conversation because of his starring role in Hulu drama Only Murders in the Building. Many even applauded his comic timing and charm as he took to the stage as a featured guest star.

The latest episode of Saturday Night Live will be available for streaming on Peacock, where this episode will also be available tomorrow.

Next week, the show will bring back even more surprises and a lot more fun with host Ana de Armas and musical guest Karol G.

