"I was so distracted": A Good Person star Molly Shannon opens up on working with Morgan Freeman

Saturday Night Live star Molly Shannon made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on March 26, 2023. During her appearance, the star spoke to Kimmel about working with legendary actor Morgan Freeman on Shannon's latest project A Good Person. She told Kimmel that she was "so distracted" while working with Freeman.

She said:

"When I was acting with him, I was so distracted because it's like a bucket list."

Shannon was on the show to promote A Good Person, which features Florence Pugh and Zoe-Lister Jones, apart from herself and Morgan Freeman. The film, directed by Zach Braff, was released on March 24, 2023.

During her appearance on the show, Molly spoke about her feelings on cults and documentaries, her obsession with shows like Vanderpump Rules, and DMing filmmakers and celebrities on Instagram.

Molly Shannon opens up about her experience filming with Morgan Freeman for A Good Person

After giving viewers a sneak peek into the film, the actress was asked by Jimmy Kimmel about sharing screen space with Morgan Freeman. Freeman plays a pivotal role in the film.

Molly told Kimmel that she had never met Freeman but added that he was "such a legend." She noted that when she as acting with him, she was distracted because it was like a dream come true for her and that she had working with Freeman on a bucket list.

The SNL star also said that she couldn't believe that she was in a scene with Morgan Freeman and noted:

"So if you see the scene in you can see I look so distracted because I'm like yay I'm acting with Morgan Freeman!"

She later recollected a past trip to the Hollywood Wax Museum where she posed with Morgan Freeman's wax figure for a fangirling photograph. It showed Molly Shannon looking up at Freeman's statue, looking like a fangirl. She revealed that she went to the Hollywood Wax Museum with her daughter Stella a few years ago and took that picture.

She said that even though she is in show business, she likes to "do stuff like that" as a fan of Hollywood and added that she loves to go to the wax museum.

Molly Shannon discussed her character in A Good Person

Viewers also saw some glimpses of the film A Good Person during the Jimmy Kimmel Live episode.

Molly Shannon plays the role of Florence Pugh's mother. Pugh's character is that of girl who gets in an accident and later becomes addicted to oxycontin. The character is portrayed as being very guilty and in search of redemption. The audience was also shown a small glimpse of the film that highlighted a scene between Molly Shannon and Florence Pough getting into an argument. The duo shares a mother-daughter camaraderie in the film.

Besides sharing how nervous she was to share the screen space with Morgan Freeman, Shannon also talked about her association with the director, Zach Braff.

She said that she worked with Zach Braff as many as 20 years ago on an episode of Scrubs and that he was great at the time. Noting Braff's directorial prowess, Shannon said that he has done a great job of directing the film.

As mentioned earlier, A Good Person premiered on March 24, 2023, and is currently playing in theaters. IMDb has rated the film 7.4. It stars Molly Shannon, Florence Pugh, Morgan Freeman, Zoe Lister-Jones, and Alex Wolff.

