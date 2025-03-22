"It's like those snot-nosed Harry Potter stars": Megyn Kelly compares Rachel Zegler's comments on Snow White to HP cast vs JK Rowling controversy

Rachel Zegler’s comments during an interview on Good Morning America on March 20, 2025, created headlines. In the interview, she said that it was an honor for her to have had the opportunity to portray the role of Snow White in the live-action film. The film released a day after Zegler’s appearance on the show.

The comment came around two years after the actress described the original film as “weird” while speaking to Extra TV.

“The original cartoon came out in 1937 and very evidently so. There’s a big focus on her love story with the guy who literally stalks her. Weird, weird. So we didn’t do that this time,” Rachel said at the time.

Meanwhile, talk show host Megyn Kelly has now shared her opinion on Rachel Zegler’s words, comparing the latter’s criticism of her character to how the cast members of Harry Potter criticized J.K. Rowling for her transphobic views on different occasions over the years.

In an episode of her show that aired on March 21, 2025, Megyn Kelly was joined by TikTok star Link Lauren alongside journalist and film critic Christian Toto, as they discussed Zegler’s comments.

Toto was heard saying during the conversation that it is common in Hollywood to get victimized. He then seemingly referred to Rachel Zegler’s casting in Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story as he stated that the director helped her to get out of “obscurity.”

Toto mentioned that Rachel Zegler just needed to express gratitude to Spielberg since he helped her to build a career. Megyn Kelly also agreed to Toto’s comment as she said in her response:

“Yes it's like those snot-nosed Harry Potter stars who never miss an opportunity to stab JK Rowling for they think being a bigot.. I completely disagree of course she's just standing up for women's rights.”

As per a report by The Tab, Rowling’s views on transgenders have been criticized by two of the main leads of the Harry Potter films, Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson. However, Rowling has received support from other cast members, including Ralph Fiennes, Evanna Lynch, and Helena Bonham Carter.

Rachel Zegler opens up on her experience of playing Snow White

As mentioned, Rachel Zegler appeared on Good Morning America this week, saying that she has been a fan of Disney for a long time. Speaking about her role, the Spellbound star said that Snow White was a “beautiful opportunity” for her to bring the character to life in “such a unique way.”

Zegler also opened up on the modern elements added to the live-action film.

“It’s all about bridging a classic to a modern age, to bring it to these beautiful young people. Her superpower remains her heart, you know, that’s always been the core of this story. That’s always been the core of the Disney company,” she said.

While Rachel’s comments about the 1937 film landed her in controversy around two years ago, she addressed the criticism as she spoke to Vogue Mexico in February this year. She said that people’s feelings will not remain the same forever and that she was aiming to give her best to impress everyone.

During her conversation with Allure on March 18, 2025, Rachel Zegler said that the new film shows the lead character falling for someone “along the way.” In addition, she addressed why the upcoming generation should not miss the film since it features a face-off between good and evil.

“Snow White chooses kindness and still makes change. Power takes many forms. I hope we’ll see a new dawn of kindness and acceptance in the next couple of years. And people don’t see the need to use hate to cause further division.”

The live-action film also features Gal Gadot playing the Evil Queen, and it is directed by Marc Webb. Other cast members include Andrew Burnap, Ansu Kabia, and Patrick Page.

