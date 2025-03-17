“Her husband cheated on her with a Tr***ylicious diva” — Azealia Banks lashes out at JK Rowling over her alleged transphobic sentiments

Azealia Banks lashed out at JK Rowling over her alleged transphobic sentiments in an X post on March 16, 2025. The 33-year-old Chaos and Glory singer retweeted a post about Rowling, sharing her views on the author's stance on transgender individuals.

"Maybe her husband at 27 cheated on her with a Tr***ylicious diva and that’s why she’s dedicated every waking moment to making sure her life’s legacy is dedicated to harassing people who make up less than 1% of the global population," she wrote.

Azealia Banks is an American singer-songwriter-rapper known for her outspoken views, particularly on African-American issues. In the aforementioned post, Banks speculated on the motivations behind Rowling’s controversial opinions, suggesting that personal experiences may have fueled her stance.

Azealia Banks lashes out at JK Rowling for alleged transphobic sentiments

Banks’ statement appeared to imply that Rowling's advocacy on transgender issues stemmed from personal grievances because "her husband at 27 cheated on" Rowling "with a Tr***ylicious diva." On March 17, 2025, JK Rowling directly responded to Azealia Banks’ claims, addressing speculation about her past.

"It's a matter of public record that my first husband beat me up, but you got the likes, Azealia, and I hope they were worth it," Rowling wrote on X.

Her statement reaffirmed that her history of domestic abuse is well-documented, emphasizing that the details are a "matter of public record." She also criticized Banks’ post, suggesting it was designed for online engagement and "likes" rather than meaningful discussion.

JK Rowling shares thoughts on her "Legacy" during The Witch Trials podcast

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" World Premiere - Arrivals - Source: Getty

JK Rowling has previously addressed the controversy surrounding her views on transgender issues during the February 21, 2023, episode of The Witch Trials of JK Rowling podcast. She reflected on the backlash, emphasizing that she does not dwell on how she will be remembered.

“I do not walk around my house thinking about my legacy,” she remarked.

JK Rowling has been facing criticism since 2020 for her views on trans individuals. It all started when she retweeted a post on June 6, 2020, about “people who menstruate,” seemingly sharing her issue with the fact that the post did not explicitly say 'women.'

“People who menstruate. I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?” she wrote.

Rowling later defended her stance in a detailed essay on June 10, 2020, voicing her opinion on the safety of "natal girls and women" if "any man who believes or feels he's a woman" could enter a woman's changing room.

“When you throw open the doors of bathrooms and changing rooms to any man who believes or feels he’s a woman… you open the door to any and all men who wish to come inside,” she wrote.

However, Rowling’s initial tweets and her subsequent explanations only garnered criticism from several trans activists, Harry Potter actors, and fans.

During the February 21 episode of the Witch Trials podcast, JK Rowling delved deeper into the controversies, sharing how she never intended to cause harm by sharing her concerns about gender issues. Discussing her legacy, the 59-year-old author stated how it was a "pompous way to live" life "walking around thinking" about one's legacy.

She dismissed the idea of dwelling on how she would be remembered, emphasizing her focus on the present. Her acknowledgment highlighted her acceptance that she cannot control public perception after her passing.

“What will my legacy be? Whatever, I’ll be dead. I care about now. I care about the living,” she remarked.

At present, Rowling is busy with her work in writing and charity while actively engaging in public discourse. Her last published work, The Running Grave, came out in 2023, and her next book, The Hallmarked Man, is scheduled for release in 2025.

