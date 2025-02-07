"You're on the right side of history" — Netizens react to JK Rowling celebrating Trump banning trans athletes from women's sports

Best-selling author JK Rowling recently celebrated US President Donald Trump signing an executive order to ban trans athletes from participating in women's sports. Rowling has often faced criticism for her controversial views on gender and trans rights.

On February 6, 2025, JK Rowling took to X to share a recent image of Donald Trump surrounded by a group of young girls at his recent executive order signing. The executive order banned trans athletes from taking part in women's sports. The Harry Potter author claimed such a moment would not exist without the left "campaigning" to destroy women's rights, seemingly crediting the US President for upholding them.

"Congratulations to every single person on the left who’s been campaigning to destroy women’s and girls’ rights. Without you, there’d be no images like this," she wrote.

Fans took to X to react to JK Rowling's comments. While some supported the author's views, others disagreed and criticized the same.

"Ignore the haters, you're on the right side of history!," one X user wrote.

"Great point JK, the erosion of women's rights is a stark reminder of the left's misguided priorities. The constant push for woke ideology is undermining the very fabric of our society, it's time to stand up for common sense and reality. Thanks for speaking out against this madness, your voice matters," a user opined.

"What a fantastic image! I was moved by it! And thank you for not accepting the spiral of silence the left tried to impose on us," another netizen added.

"JK, Thank you for your steadfastness even as the leftist war set against you. You are a hero," a netizen remarked.

Meanwhile, some fans criticized JK Rowling's views:

"Trump becoming the savior of feminism was not on the bingo card for sure," an X user chimed in.

"You're praising someone that took away women's bodily autonomy!," another jibed.

"It’s possible to be both pro women’s rights & trans rights. It’s called tolerance. One doesn’t cancel the other. On the other hand, I can’t imagine ever enjoying another Harry Potter book or movie after reading your posts. Must be nice to be a privileged wealthy white woman," another person wrote.

JK Rowling defends her argument on trans rights in a lengthy X post following Trump's 'No Men in Women's Sports' executive order

"Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore" World Premiere - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

In a lengthy X post dated February 6, 2025, JK Rowling spoke about her views on trans athletes participating in women's sports. She particularly responded to the argument that her views pertain to "a tiny fraction of the population."

"This 'why do you care about a tiny fraction of the population?' line is, and always was, utterly ridiculous. Gender ideology has undermined freedom of speech, scientific truth, gay rights, and women's and girls' safety, privacy, and dignity. It's also caused irreparable physical damage to vulnerable kids," she wrote.

Further, JK Rowling alleged that nobody voted for gender ideology, and the majority of the people were against it. Yet, she claimed it was "imposed, top down, by politicians, healthcare bodies, academia, sections of the media, celebrities and even the police." The author added that gender activists had threatened violence against anyone who "dared" to oppose these ideas.

"People have been defamed and discriminated against for questioning it. Jobs have been lost and lives have been ruined, all for the crime of knowing that sex is real and matters," she continued.

Rowling claimed that the argument was never about a "so-called vulnerable minority" as some extremely "vulnerable" people have been hurt. The author pointed out certain alleged scenarios where a woman may be forced to share space with a trans woman, alleging that it may be dangerous for them. She also indicated that those advocating against such views come from a wealthy, privileged lifestyle.

"The loudest voices throughout this entire fiasco have been people insulated from consequences by their wealth and/or status. They aren't likely to find themselves locked in a prison cell with a 6'4" r*pist who's decided his name's now Dolores. They don't need state-funded r*pe crisis centers, nor do they ever frequent high street changing rooms."

JK Rowling went on to claim that those who benefitted the most from gender ideologies were men, irrespective of whether they were trans-identified or not. She claimed that men have "parlayed their delicious new victim status" to harass and assault women.

"Non-trans-identified leftybros have found a magnificent platform from which to display their own impeccably progressive credentials, by jeering and sneering at the needs of women and girls, all while patting themselves on the back for giving away rights that aren't theirs," JK Rowling wrote.

JK Rowling ended her argument by claiming that those affected severely by gender ideologies were women, children, and gay people, adding that the latter have paid a heavy price for resisting the movement. She claimed that her opinions do not pertain to a "tiny minority" but concern the entire society. These issues affect society in "disastrous ways."

JK Rowling has been vocal about her views on transgender rights for years. Her views have seen multiple actors from Warner Bros' Harry Potter franchise speak up against her, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

