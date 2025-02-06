"Rare W Azealia Banks take"— Internet reacts as Azealia Banks calls out JK Rowling over the latter’s alleged transph*bia 

American rapper-singer Azealia Banks recently put British author and philanthropist JK Rowling under fire for her alleged transph*bia. Taking to X on February 5, 2025, Banks wrote:

“No shade @jk_rowling thanks for the follow and I love you down sis, but transwomen are not a threat to your femininity. You are really too rich and legendary to keep spewing the same stuff over and over and over. The REAL problem in the world is crimes against children.”

Azealia Banks further wrote that adults were going to be who they wanted to be and have sexual relations with whomever they chose. She added that trans people didn’t make up “more than like 10% of the global population.”

The 33-year-old shared her brother is “trans.” Thus, she said she “witnessed firsthand the type of misery, pain, ostracism, suicide attempts, unnecessary and unwarranted abuse my mother doled out to my brother, the discomfort with his body.” She emphasized that being trans was not “a mental illness” but rather a “spiritual thing.”

“One would assume that you of all people who have written books about magic and esoteric things would be able to comprehend and understand how states of consciousness vary in a human being. It’s been YEARS sis,” Banks wrote to Rowling.

In the wake of her now-viral post, the internet has been having varied reactions. For instance, Reddit user @lilonionforager commented on @r/Fauxmoi’s community page, resharing Azealia’s post and said:

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on X.

“Keep going with this medication sis,” a person mocked.

“Most of that was honestly complete nonsense in an attempt to shame someone for allegedly shaming others,” one person wrote.

“Broken clock is right again!!” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in:

“You're completely misunderstanding the problem,” another netizen wrote.

“Omg ended @jk_rowling with a glove,” a user wrote.

“WAIT YOU’RE TRYING TO BE PAINTED AS AN ALLY, OH LORD,” wrote another.

So far, JK Rowling has not responded to Azealia Banks.

Exploring more about Azealia Banks’ comments about JK Rowling

In her tweet on Wednesday, Azealia Bank slammed JK Rowling for her alleged anti-trans standpoints. The Harlem native wrote:

“Adults are f*cking, chances are the man you are dating or will date is attracted to transwomen and also thinks about sucking other men’s c**ks. Being in protest about it is not going to change reality. You are too paid and too accomplished to be worried about what adults choose to do in their s*x lives.”

“Repeat the ‘science’ all you want - not a single transwoman will debate you about that. But I really do think it’s a front for some weird inferiority thing that’s truly just in your mind. I Say this with lots of love and respect. Xx,” Azealia added.

In a previous post, Banks shared how her “femininity” was “not threatened” by trans people. She called JK Rowling an “insane, anti-trans paranoid people,” whose identity was not only threatened by trans rights but reportedly tried to “mask that insecurity with ‘science’ like anyone is stupid and doesn’t already know these things.”

While JK Rowling has not responded directly to Azealia Banks, she shared a post on February 6 comprising an image of Donald Trump signing an executive order banning trans women from women’s sports in the USA.

“Congratulations to every single person on the left who’s been campaigning to destroy women’s and girls’ rights. Without you, there’d be no images like this,” the Harry Potter writer wrote.

Azealia Banks reposted Rowling's tweet and wrote in a reply:

"Nah @jk_rowling ….. an image of a man who is on record s*xualizing a 12 year old Ivanka Trump surrounded by little girls in 2025 is not the serve you wanted it to be……. Sista gurlll."

The Love Beats Rhymes star mocked JK about wanting to borrow a "Llewelyn style series of reference books," "crystals gems and metals," as well as "witchy baubles, bracelets, amulets, and talismans."

Azealia Banks added that there were various ways to redirect Rowling's alleged anti-trans "energy" to "helping women if this is actually about true care for females and not just some OCD obsessive thing about transwomen." She suggested ways to empower women, including making IVF, menstrual hygiene products, and maternity and pediatric products affordable.

"It’d really be nice to see some of this energy and all of this influence you have be put to better use. Less focus on the transwomen (they exist whether you want them to or not) and more focus on helping out the females. And the fine jewelry… literally all we want niece," Azealia concluded.

Elsewhere, Banks also mentioned JK Rowling's husband, Neil Murray. In response to the novelist's tweet where she hailed Neil for advocating for "women's rights" rather than "men's demands," Azealia claimed it was better to ask him whether he was "into" transwomen as much as her (Rowling).

Azealia Banks also defended herself against many Rowling fans who took shots at her for her posts, calling them "trolls" and insisting JK was seemingly "obsessed" with transwomen.

