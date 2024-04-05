"I just want to be a girl": Euphoria star Hunter Schafer talks about turning down trans roles 

In a GQ cover story, Euphoria star Hunter Schafer revealed that she doesn't want her characters to be limited to trans roles. Hunter revealed that it was demeaning to her and that she didn't want to be solely recognized as a "trans actress."

Talking about how she wants to take up a variety of roles, she said:

"I just want to be a girl and finally move on."

Schafer also mentioned that she has tried to steer clear of using the word, "trans" during interviews.

"It has just not happened naturally by any means. If I let it happen, it would still be giving 'Transexual Actress' before every article ever."

Following her portrayal of Jules, a young trans character in the teen drama Euphoria, Schafer disclosed being offered "tons of trans roles."

Hunter Schafer wants to shift focus beyond gender identity

In her recent cover story, Hunter Schafer opened up about using the word "trans" in her interviews. She said:

"As soon as I say it, it gets blastoff. It took a while to learn that and it also took a while to learn that I don't want to be (reduced to) that, and I find it ultimately demeaning to me and what I want to do."

She added:

"Especially after high school, I was sick of talking about it. I worked so hard to get where I am, past these really hard points in my transition."

Hunter Schafer as Jules in Euphoria (Image via HBO)

While talking about her identity, Hunter said that although she understands the sense of responsibility that comes with being one of the most famous trans people in the media right now, she feels guilty for not being more of a spokesperson.

"But, ultimately, I really do believe that not making it the centerpiece to what I'm doing will allow me to get further. And I think getting further and doing awesome shit, in the interest of ' the movement', will be way more helpful than talking about it all the time."

In an i-D article, Schafer opened up about her experience navigating her trans identity as a teen.

"As a transgender teenager who grew up in North Carolina, navigating bathrooms on my own was an extremely difficult journey, particularly at public school."

While speaking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Hunter opened up about what it is like for her to be trans and said it's more about spirituality for her and believes that her transness belongs to her and is for her.

Hunter Schafers' roles explored

In 2019, Hunter Schafer was cast in Euphoria, a teen drama, in the role of Jules Vaughn. Jules is a transgender girl who transitioned at the age of 13. She is also the love interest of Zendaya's character, Rue. For her role in Euphoria, Hunter bagged a Shorty Award, an MTV Movie & TV Award, and a Dorian Award.

After landing the character of Jules in Euphoria, Hunter played Tigris Snow in the film adaptation of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.

Hunter Schafer as Tigris in Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes (Image via Lionsgate)

While talking about casting a trans actor in the prequel movie, Hunter, during an interview with The Pink News in 2023, said:

"It's really cool. In general, it's my first movie that's come out, and it's starting off with a bang. The way that Hollywood is moving with my community gives me faith that we're headed in a good direction."

Hunter also said that it gives her faith in the way Hollywood is moving with her community and believes the industry is heading in a good direction. Schafer is also a model and has worked with big names such as Prada, Dior, Gucci, Calvin Klein, Thierry Mugler, Coach, Maison Margiela, and more.