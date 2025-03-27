"Maybe don’t alienate half of the country"—Megyn Kelly criticizes Rachel Zegler on The Benny Show amid Snow White's poor box office numbers

Megyn Kelly appeared for an interview with Benny Johnson in the latest episode of his show on March 26, 2025. The box office performance of Snow White, featuring Rachel Zegler, was one of the topics of discussion. During the conversation, Kelly criticized Zegler for different reasons, addressing the response received by Snow White in theatres.

Notably, the discussion began after Benny told Kelly he would like to discuss everything going on in Hollywood. Benny talked about everything happening with Rachel Zegler and her film, saying the actress is singing praises of the live-action remake, which he said would lead to a loss of around hundreds of millions of dollars. Johnson further said:

“She did, on camera, say that members of Trump’s movement and anyone who disagrees with her doesn’t have to go show up and give her any more money, and I guess people followed suit. There are empty theatres all around the country.”

Johnson also referred to the low IMDb rating for Snow White and questioned Megyn Kelly about the lesson that people need to learn from the ongoing situation. Kelly said in her response:

“We had more dwarfs than we did viewers in most of these theatres. And as you know there were no dwarfs other than some CGI weird generated version of them... It truly is go woke go broke, but also don’t alienate half of the country when you’re putting out a product meant to appeal to all. It’s the Michael Jordan’s Republicans buy sneakers, too.”

While Kelly was speaking, videos featuring empty theatres, originally shared on social media by anonymous people, were played on screen.

Snow White producer’s son criticizes Rachel Zegler, referring to the response received by the film

As per a report by Variety on March 23, 2025, the musical fantasy film recorded an opening of around $43 million, which was a low number compared to initial expectations of $44.3 million. The outlet also stated that Snow White’s first-day numbers were also reported to be lower than the records made by other Disney live-action remakes.

One of the producers of the film is Marc Platt, and his son, Jonah, addressed the underwhelming performance. He commented below a post shared on his Instagram account, as per People magazine.

Jonah’s response was to another comment, speaking about a report by Variety on Tuesday, March 25, stating that Zegler expressed gratitude to everyone on X after her film’s teaser received 120 million views last year. Zegler then wrote on the same thread:

“and always remember, free Palestine.”

Marc had reportedly traveled to New York City to speak to Zegler since the post was shared at a time when Disney started promoting the film. However, Zegler did not remove the post.

Although Jonah’s comment has since been deleted, he seemingly referred to Zegler by saying his father had to “fly across the country to reprimand his 20 year old employee” because she reportedly brought her political opinion in between the film’s promotion. Jonah wrote that Rachel’s actions were the reason why Snow White was not doing well at the box office and continued:

“Free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions. Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful.”

While Rachel has not responded to Jonah, Snow White has received a 42% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, directed by Marc Webb, features Gal Gadot portraying the Evil Queen.

