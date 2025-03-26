A report by Variety, published on March 25, 2025, claimed that Snow White stars Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot have been feuding. The report highlighted alleged behind-the-scenes drama between the two actors, seemingly stemming from Zegler's past tweet.

Ad

On August 9, 2024, Rachel attended Disney’s D23 Expo to launch the first official trailer of the live-action movie. A few days later, she took to the social networking site X and thanked fans for earning the trailer over 120 million views in 24 hours. She also added an afterthought under the same post:

“And always remember, free Palestine.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

The afterthought went viral, amassing over 8.8 million views—four times that of the original post. According to Variety, this raised concerns within the studio that Rachel Zegler was attempting to merge the promotion of the $270 million budget film with a “political statement.”

While a Disney executive brought up the issue with Zegler’s team, Snow White producer Marc Platt seemingly flew to New York City to discuss matters with the Golden Globe winner. However, the 23-year-old reportedly stood her ground, and the post remained on X.

Ad

Notably, Marc Platt is a film, TV, and theater producer, and his wife, Julie Platt, is a banker-humanitarian and the Chair of Jewish Federations of North America. Following this, Rachel’s Israeli co-star, Gal Gadot, allegedly received death threats, prompting the studio to “pay for additional security” for her.

Meanwhile, the incident reportedly strained the relationship between the two actresses, although Gadot never addressed the issue publicly. A source close to them told Variety that Zegler did not fully grasp the “repercussions of her actions,” including how they affected Gal Gadot and their film, Snow White.

Ad

The Variety report that has intensified the 'Snow White' controversy. (Image via X)

All you need to know about Marc and Julie Platt amid the Snow White controversy

According to the Disney fandom Wiki page, Marc Platt is a producer and the founder of Marc Platt Productions (2001). He has produced films such as the Legally Blonde franchise, Josie and the Pussycats, The Perfect Man, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Bridge of Spies, La La Land, and The Trial of the Chicago 7.

Ad

Additionally, he has produced several movies for Disney, including Into the Woods (2014), Mary Poppins Returns (2018), Cruella (2021), The Little Mermaid (2023), and now Snow White (2025).

Marc also served as the executive producer for the Disney musical Aladdin (2019), the television miniseries Empire Falls, and the Broadway play Wicked. The 67-year-old has received several accolades over the years, including three Tony Awards, a BAFTA Award, two Primetime Emmy Awards, and four Oscar nominations.

Platt has been in the industry since 1975, starting as an entertainment attorney. He comes from a conservative Jewish family based in Pikesville, Maryland, and attended the University of Pennsylvania and NYU School of Law.

Ad

Ad

Marc Platt is married to Julie Beren-Platt, and the couple has five children, including The Sound of Music actor-singer Ben Platt. They currently reside in Los Angeles, California.

Julie Platt is a banker and philanthropist with roots in a Jewish family from Wichita, Kansas. She also attended UPenn, where she met Marc Platt. Together, they founded the Platt Student Performing Arts House on campus.

Over the years, she has been an advocate for the Jewish community, and she was one of the first signers of the Jewish Future Pledge, a nonprofit campaign aimed at encouraging American Jews to donate to Jewish or Israel-based causes.

Ad

Since 2022, she has served as the Chair of the Board of Trustees for the Jewish Federations of North America. In December 2023, Julie was appointed as the Interim Chair of UPenn’s Board of Trustees. Previously, Marc Platt’s wife held the position of Chair of the Jewish Federation of Los Angeles and served on the advisory board of the Ziegler School of Rabbinic Studies at American Jewish University.

In November 2024, Julie Platt received the Israeli Presidential Medal of Honor which is offered to individuals who make outstanding contributions to the State of Israel or humanity through their talents and services. Since the conflict that began on October 7, 2023, she has helped raise $855 million as part of the Jewish Federation’s Israel Emergency Fund.

Ad

A netizen comments on Julie Platt. (Image via X)

More about the alleged feud between Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot in the wake of Snow White's theatrical release

Ad

During the filming of Snow White, Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot shared a cordial relationship, according to Variety’s latest report, with insiders claiming they got along well and there was no animosity between them. However, things reportedly changed when their opposing political views surfaced.

When Rachel made a pro-Palestine post on X last year, followed by negative remarks about Donald Trump, Disney seemingly managed her social media accounts with the help of a strategist.

Ad

Nonetheless, the actors appeared together on the Oscars stage on March 2, 2025, to present an award. After the event, Rachel Zegler responded to an Instagram comment referring to Gal Gadot as a “professional pageant queen,” which many perceived as “dismissive.”

While Gadot didn’t directly address the matter and limited her comments to promoting the film, Disney reportedly attempted to maintain distance between her and Zegler. The duo conducted most of their press meetings separately and were also not seen together during the Snow White premiere at the El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles on March 15, 2025.

Ad

Ad

Recently, following Snow White’s global release on March 21, Rachel Zegler, who played the titular role, shared a tribute on Instagram featuring photos from the sets. However, neither her images nor her caption mentioned Gal Gadot, who portrayed the Evil Queen in the film, which further intensified rumors about their alleged feud.

A separate post from last week also focused on Zegler’s experience filming Snow White, where she gave a shoutout to the cast and crew, including director Marc Webb and co-actors Dujonna Gift and Andrew Burnap. However, it didn’t mention Gal Gadot either.

Ad

Earlier this month, an insider also told People Magazine that Zegler and Gadot were not friends due to their differing political views and significant age gap.

Snow White has continued to face controversy for its seemingly modern take on the original 1937 animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Concerns regarding the 2025 adaptation include casting choices, the use of CGI to portray the dwarfs and the animals in the film, the script’s alteration to reimagine the dwarfs as magical creatures, and inconsistent costume and set designs.

Rachel Zegler's remarks criticizing the original movie and defending her film have also incited backlash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback