Who is Jonah Platt? ‘Snow White’ producer's son launches tirade at Rachel Zegler, claims she ‘clearly hurt’ the film's box office

Snow White producer Marc Platt’s son Jonah Platt is currently trending after his comment on his father allegedly reprimanding lead actress Rachel Zegler for her political opinion went viral. A user with the handle @brynnd13 asked Jonah under one of his recent Instagram posts:

“Your dad flew to NYC to reprimand a young actress? Any words on this? Cuz that’s creepy as hell and uncalled for. People have the right to free speech, no? Shame on your father.”

The Instagrammer was referring to a March 25, 2025 report by Variety that claimed Marc Platt, 67, reportedly flew down from Los Angeles to New York City to talk to Rachel Zegler, 23, after her “Free Palestine” post and negative comments about Donald Trump garnered traction in August 2024, amid the promotion for Snow White trailer.

However, Rachel reportedly stood her ground, and the post in support of Palestine remained. She later apologized for her remarks against the President.

Now, in reply to the follower’s comment, Jonah Platt, who’s an actor, artist, advocate, and podcaster, wrote:

“You really want to do this? Yeah, my dad, the producer of enormous piece of Disney IP with hundreds of millions of dollars on the line, had to leave his family to fly across the country to reprimand his 20-year-old employee for dragging her personal politics into the middle of promoting the movie for which she signed a multi-million-dollar contract to get paid and do publicity for.”

He further shared it was an adult’s way of showing “responsibility and accountability,” alluding to his father’s step. While Jonah didn’t name Rachel Zegler, he claimed, “her actions clearly hurt the film’s box office.”

The comment has since been removed. Rachel Zegler hasn’t addressed the matter, at the time of writing.

All you need to know about Jonah Platt

Jonah Platt is the eldest son of movie, TV, and theatre producer Marc Platt and his wife Julie Platt, who’s a banker, humanitarian, and advocate for the Jewish community. He is also the brother of actor-singer, Ben Platt. According to his website bio, Jonah is a “multi-platform performer” with his career spanning “many facets of the entertainment industry.”

Jonah Platt is an actor, improviser, voice-over artist, and singer known for his work on stage and screen. He starred in the Tony-winning Broadway musical Wicked and appeared in productions like The Engagement Party, Found, and A Walk on the Moon.

Platt gained fame for playing Woof in Adam Shankman’s Hair at the Hollywood Bowl. His on-screen credits include Being the Ricardos, Babylon, Uncoupled, and supporting roles in The Office, Parenthood, and Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Jonah was also featured in Hulu’s Jewish holiday film, Menorah in the Middle. He has been a voice artist for the video game Call of Duty, the Harry Potter-based mobile game Hogwarts Awakened, DC’s Harley-Quinn, Netflix's show Trolls: The Beat Goes On, and Stephanie Beatriz’s podcast, Tejana. Platt also has his own weekly podcast, Being Jewish.

In 2024, Jonah Platt appeared in several projects such as Universal Basic Guys on Fox, Monsterwheelies on Netflix, Disney+ series How Not to Draw, and Nickelodeon’s Rugrats. The 38-year-old LA native has also tried his hand at singing, TV writing, producing, theatre directing, vocal arranging, lyrics, composing, music directing, improv, digital comedy, and creative consulting.

Jonah Platt is a Jewish advocate, influencer, and educator and is known for his commentary on combating antisemitism, the lack of Jewish representation in Hollywood, as well as the conflict in the Middle East. He is married to dancer and reality TV star Courtney Galiano (2016) and they share a son.

More about Jonah Platt's latest comment on Rachel Zegler

In his now-deleted viral comment on Rachel Zegler, 23, Jonah Platt wrote that “free speech does not mean you’re allowed to say whatever you want in your private employment without repercussions.”

“Tens of thousands of people worked on that film and she hijacked the conversation for her own immature desires at the risk of all the colleagues and crew and blue-collar workers who depend on that movie to be successful. Narcissism is not something to be coddled or encouraged.” Jonah Platt added.

According to People, Snow White has earned a little over $87 million in its first weekend despite facing controversy over the months, over Latina-origin actress Rachel Zegler’s casting as the princess, her comments calling the original film “dated,” promoting the 2025 remake as a “modern” take, and her alleged feud with co-star and Israeli actress, Gal Gadot.

Other concerns include the use of CGI to portray the dwarfs and animals, reimagining the dwarfs as magical creatures, and inconsistent set and costume designs.

Snow White was released globally on March 21, 2025. It features Zegler in the titular role, alongside Gadot who plays Evil Queen, and Andrew Burnap in the role of Jonathan. The $270 million Disney live-action film is a remake of the 1937 original animated adaptation, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and is directed by Marc Webb. Marc Platt and Jared LeBoff are co-producers of the film.

