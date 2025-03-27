The Office's Brian Baumgartner and Kate Flannery collaborate with Chili's for their new Scranton location inspired by the show

Chili's is set to launch a new outlet in Scranton based on the popular show The Office. They also roped in the show's stars, Brian Baumgartner and Kate Flannery, to promote the outlet.

The first episode of the US version of The Office premiered in 2005. It went on to become one of the most popular sitcoms in the world over its nine seasons. While the characters are renowned, their locations became popular as well.

The main office in the show was located in Scranton, and Chili's is now set to launch an outlet in the city in Pennsylvania. The casual dining restaurant chain also featured in the show a few times, and hence, the ode makes perfect sense.

Chili's new The Office-inspired Scranton branch explored

The new branch is located in Scranton, Pennsylvania, US. It has plenty of reminders of its sighting on The Office show. For example, customers are greeted by a big Chili's Scranton Branch chalk art mural when they enter the restaurant. It was made by the original Chili's artist from the 2000s.

About the new branch, Chili's Chief Marketing Officer, George Felix, said (via PR Newswire):

"For decades, Chili's has inserted itself in culture – introducing the now-famous Baby Back Ribs jingle, and most recently unleashing Triple Dipper cheese pulls on TikTok. But we've also seen the brand come to life on screen through the years, and that includes being tied to Scranton despite never having a location there. That changes this year with our newest restaurant.

"A moment this big was way more than a pop-up could pay off, so we created Chili's Scranton Branch to feel like a familiar home to fans complete with the perfect throwback menu item in the Awesome Blossom, and we can't wait for them to join us."

The branch also has other vintage art, their iconic tile tables, and also a photobooth to capture pictures from 2005.

Chili's introduces 2 menu items with Brian Baumgartner and Kate Flannery

The Office's Brian Baumgartner and Kate Flannery at Chili's Scranton Branch (Image credits: PR Newswire)

The new Chili's branch in Scranton is also bringing back one of its most popular items - the Awesome Blossom. This features an onion that has been cut into a blossom shape and deep-fried. It is served with the chain's buffalo ranch dipping sauce.

Brian Baumgartner, who played the beloved Kevin on The Office, said about the chain's new branch Awesome Blossom (via PR Newswire):

"Seeing Chili's Scranton Branch was like stepping into a time machine, especially if that time machine could also spit out the greatest appetizer of all time, the Awesome Blossom. Scranton is a city I'm very protective of, and working with Chili's to open this location was a natural fit. The Chili's team pulled out all the stops in creating this restaurant, and I'll be stopping in for an Awesome Blossom every time I come visit."

Moreover, Kate Flannery, who played Meredith on The Office, also introduced the Scranton Marg. It is the restaurant's take on a margarita that will be available nationwide on April 7 to mark the launch of their Scranton branch. Flannery said on the occasion:

"I'm the daughter of a bar owner and I've had enough margaritas through the years that I'm getting picky about them, and the Scranton Marg is a really good one. For fans who come to Scranton, Chili's Scranton Branch has everything you need in one place, and for those who can't make it on opening day, find the $5 Scranton Marg wherever your closest Chili's is."

The Scranton Marg will cost $5 and will only be available for one day nationwide on April 7.

Chili's also introduces exciting commercials and merch

To celebrate the launch of the Scranton branch, the restaurant also released some exciting ads and commercials nationwide.

One of its commercials saw other actors from The Office visit the branch and take in the nostalgic decor and enjoy the Awesome Blossom. Melora Hardin (played Jan Levinson on the show), Andy Buckley (David Wallace), and Amy Pietz (Donna) were part of this commercial.

It ends with Hardin being serenaded to Chili's Baby Back Ribs jingle.

Moreover, the restaurant has launched some merchandise that includes two t-shirts and will go live on April 7. Fans can take part in the giveaway at welcometochilis.com.

Overall, it is a huge treat for fans of both Chili's and The Office. The show and the restaurant, both, have become a global phenomenon, and fans will surely enjoy the new treat.

