What was John Krasinski's character initially named in The Office? Jenna Fischer reveals Jim Halpert's casting directions from showrunner’s notes

In the March 26 episode of the Office Ladies podcast, host Jenna Fischer revealed that John Krasinski's character, Jim Halpert, was initially named something else in The Office. She further talked about Halpert's casting directions from the showrunner’s notes.

During the conversation, Fischer told co-host Angela Kinsey and their guest for the day, Greg Daniels, who was the developer and executive producer of the popular sitcom, that the show’s casting director, Allison Jones, sent her the casting descriptions for the main cast.

Talking about the same, and while reading Jim Halpert’s casting notes, Fischer revealed that Halpert was originally supposed to be named Jim Nelson.

For context, on the March 26 episode of the podcast, the hosts celebrated the 20th Anniversary of the show with Greg Daniels. During the discussion, Greg also shared how he got his job on the show and how he hoped to change the style of American TV comedies.

The Office Ladies host Jenna Fischer read out Jim Halpert's casting directions in the recent episode of the podcast

The hosts of the podcast typically watch an episode of the popular American sitcom The Office and then discuss it, or invite a cast member for an interview. During Episode 240, on March 26, the hosts, along with their guest, Greg Daniels, discussed the casting directions for the main characters.

For Jim Halpert, who was initially named as Jim Nelson, host Jenna Fischer said:

“The original name was Jim Nelson. Jim is a sales Rep in the office who has to share a workspace with Dwight. He is an ordinary, decent person with good taste, leading a life of quiet desperation. He likes people, is a good listener and wants to be a psychologist..”

Jenna Fischer continued:

“His clever sarcasm and takes to the camera are little defense against the vulgarity that surrounds him, although they make Pam, the receptionist, laugh. You wish he would be more assertive in love and at work after playing with Pam…”

She then described how Jim's main source of enjoyment in the office was using his superior social and emotional skills to prank his colleague, Dwight. However, the viewers might sense that when he indulged in his immature impulses, he was letting the environment get the better of him.

She then went on:

“We need someone likable around 30 who can get laughs by raising an eyebrow or doing a take to the camera. He needs to be pleasant looking enough for you to root for him to get the girl without being a hunk in any way. Although hidden by his ordinariness and bad haircut, Jim is the romantic lead…”

The hosts played a tape in which John Krasinski could be heard auditioning for the role of Jim. During the audition, he talked about his character, explaining that he was a sales representative. He added that his job involved talking to the clients on the phone about the quantity, type of paper they needed, whether they could supply it, and whether they could pay for it.

The Office Ladies podcast episode aired two days after Jenna Fischer’s LA Times interview on March 24, where she discussed the fate of the famous teapot prop from The Office and who has it now. Fischer informed the outlet:

“John got the teapot! How does that make sense?”

Additionally, as per the LA Times from the same day, later that day, while addressing the matter and joking that Fischer ratted him out, Krasinski told the newspaper in an email that he was aware that the teapot was a valuable souvenir.

He then explained that it was actually an accident. After their filming had wrapped, their prop master, Phil Shea, sent him a package of props, which had the teapot in it. For context, in The Office, Jim gives Pam the teapot as a gift in the episode, along with a note he wrote for her and mementos of their inside jokes.

Meanwhile, Krasinski has yet to comment on the podcast and his character notes.

