"Damn it Ben, and your big head!"— Angela Kinsey shares hilarious reason behind her "beef" with Ben Stiller on Office Ladies podcast

In the March 20 episode of the Office Ladies podcast, host Angela Kinsey shared the hilarious reason behind her "beef" with Ben Stiller. It started off as a casual conversation, where the ladies were sharing about each other’s day. At one point during the discussion, Jenna Fischer said to Angela Kinsey:

“I have got another question for you lady, for Friday Chitchat. Do you wanna share your beef with Ben Stiller?”

Angela Kinsey seemed flustered by the question as she replied:

“I don't know him at all. I am sure he is a lovely person. I guess they [Ben Stiller and Adam Scott] are doing the Severance podcast in our same studio... They record in our studio and every time we come to record now, my headphones don’t fit me. They are so big."

Jenna then laughed and said that they needed to be re-sized because Stiller had to widen them for his head. To this, Angela Kinsey replied:

“This is so so mean but everytime I put them on and they don’t fit, I am like 'Damn it Ben, and your big head'.. Then I have to re-adjust them.”

Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer's podcast brings in guests and breaks down The Office episodes

The conversation between Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer about Ben Stiller happened on the latest Friday episode of the Office Ladies podcast, which was also a bonus episode. The official description of the episode read:

“We have a special bonus episode on Office Ladies 6.0! The Office Ladies team have a Friday chit chat. Angela shares an elevator story, Jenna shares her thoughts on the first 20 minutes of 'Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings.'”

It continued:

“And the team shares what shows we’re watching. It’s a fun Friday chit chat and we hope you enjoy as you gear up for the weekend!”

In the podcast, the hosts usually invite a cast member from the popular American sitcom The Office for an interview, or watch an episode of the show and then talk about it. They asked Clark Duke, who portrayed Clark Green on The Office and was first introduced in season 9 with Pete Miller, to do an interview during one of the episodes.

Clark chatted with Jenna and Angela about how he got his job on The Office and what it was like to join the show as a series regular in the final season. He also talked about his new venture into directing, which includes the 2020 film Arkansas, and an upcoming film that reunited him with Jake Lacy, his Office co-star.

These episodes came shortly before the March 12 episode of The Office rewatch podcast, where Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey talked about Katy Moore. Moore was a character from the show, and was played by Amy Adams.

Jenna and Angela were discussing the episode, which introduced viewers to Katy Moore. The two started discussing the character's fan theories related to Katy as host Jenna was heard stating:

“There is a lot of chatter of people thinking that maybe Jim purposely wanted Katie to call him at work through Pam.”

Angela Kinsey suggested that Jim, a character from the same show, might have been trying to incite Pam's jealousy. According to Fischer, she had seen a script of the scene in which Jim would be on the phone with Katy in front of him. He would then claim that his cell phone battery had died and instruct Moore to call him at work.

The Office ran for nine seasons and was one of the longest-running television programs. The show ended in 2013.

