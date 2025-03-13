Who is Katy Moore in The Office? Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey reveal Jim and Pam fan theory about character on the Office Ladies podcast

Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey recently discussed the character of Katy Moore during the latest episode of The Office rewatch podcast, titled Office Ladies, that aired on March 12, 2025. Notably, Katy was portrayed by Amy Adams, and was featured in three episodes of the NBC sitcom. The character was a handbag saleswoman.

Jenna and Angela were speaking about the episode Hot Girl, where Katy Moore was introduced to the audience. The duo began addressing the fan theory about the character, as Jenna was heard saying:

“There is a lot of chatter of people thinking that maybe Jim purposely wanted Katie to call him at work through Pam.”

Angela responded by saying that Jim’s actions were possibly aimed at making Pam jealous. Fischer then recalled that she saw a draft for the scene where Jim was supposed to be talking on the phone and Katy would be in front of him, following which he would say that his cell phone battery had died, telling Moore to call him at work.

Jenna said that Katy Moore then contacts reception, and the call gets “clipped off.” However, Fischer also mentioned that she does not believe the fact that Jim was trying to pretend that his cell phone was not working, and Kinsey responds by saying that none of the characters in the episode were doing anything “manipulative” as a result of jealousy.

Jim and Katy’s relationship did not exist for a long time on the show. The duo met when Katy arrived in Jim’s office, and they separated at the booze cruise after Jim realized that Moore could never take Pam’s position in his life.

Katy Moore in The Office: Character explained in brief

Katy Moore appeared in two seasons of the sitcom and was a professional handbag saleswoman. Before she started dating Jim, Dwight and Michael also tried to impress Katy at the same time. However, things do not go as planned, and Katy ended up joining Jim for a ride back home.

At the beginning of the second season, it is revealed that Katy Moore has been dating Jim, and while participating in the game Desert Island, Pam starts laughing at Moore after she selects Legally Blonde as one of her favorite films.

During a conversation with Ryan in the episode Email Surveillance, Jim tells Ryan that Katy and he have not spoken to each other for some time. When Ryan tells Jim to call Katy so that she can join a house party, Jim ignores Ryan, and Pam becomes intrigued after listening to Jim and Ryan.

Katy and Ryan then appear together at the booze cruise, where she meets Pam’s fiancé, Roy. Moore is revealed to have known Roy since she was a cheerleader of the latter’s rival school, Bishop O’Hara High School. However, things take a different turn when Katy questions Jim if they will have a happy future like Roy and Pam, following which Jim decides to break up with her.

Although Katy Moore did not appear in the seventh season, her name was mentioned in one of the episodes where Pam speaks to Jim, saying that Dwight had saved him from Roy’s attack. While Jim claims that Dwight is not a violent person, Pam responds by saying that Roy is smarter than Katy.

The Office was one of the longest-running shows on television, and it aired for nine seasons. The final season came out in 2013, and the show was also a recipient of multiple accolades over the years.

