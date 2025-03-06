"Scott’s Tots!" — Netizens recall Michael Scott's iconic mishap in The Office as Steve Carell promises free prom tickets to high school students

Popular actor Steve Carell partnered with the nonprofit organization Alice's Kids to cover the cost of prom tickets for students from six high schools in Altadena and Pasadena, California. The actor's gesture comes after the Los Angeles wildfires, which affected many students and families in the area.

On Wednesday (March 5), the charity organization Alice's Kids shared a video from Carell, where the actor shared his plans to fund the prom tickets of the high school students. In the video, he said:

“Attention. Attention all seniors. This is Steve Carell with a very special announcement. I work with a wonderful charity based out of Virginia called Alice’s Kids. And Alice’s Kids wanted me to let you know that they will be paying for all of your prom tickets. And if you have already paid for your prom tickets, they will reimburse you for your prom tickets. It’s a pretty good deal. Have fun. Enjoy the prom.”

Steve Carell’s gesture reminded fans of a classic moment from The Office US (2005-2013), where he played Michael Scott, regional manager of Dunder Mifflin. In season 6, episode 12, Scott’s Tots, Michael had promised years earlier to fund a group of underprivileged kids' college tuition—only to admit he couldn't keep his word. Directed by BJ Novak, the episode remains one of the show's most memorable.

Fans took to X to react to Steve Carell's promise to pay for the California children and compared it to Michael Scott's hilarious mishap from The Office. One user wrote:

"Scott’s Tots!"

"Making up for Scott’s Totts debacle," another user joked.

"Michael Scott made a similar promise...," another netizen added.

"Well he had to do something to make up for Scott’s Tots," a third person quipped.

Fans continued to make references to Michael Scott. One user recalled how Scott could only provide the students' laptop batteries instead of paying their college tuition in The Office episode and wrote:

"He promised to pay for the prom but only could afford an iPod for playing the music."

"Scott’s Tot’s…but legit in real life!," another person chimed in.

"Everyone that is a fan coming to the comment section reminding people of Scott’s Tots," a netizen remarked.

When Steve Carell looked back on his exit from The Office in season 7

Steve Carell played the role of Michael Scott in seven seasons of The Office, before leaving at the end of season 7. His character did not appear for the remaining two seasons of the sitcom, except for a special appearance in the finale.

In episode 158 of the Office Ladies podcast (released in August 2023) with his former co-stars Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Steve Carell opened up about his emotional exit from the series. He said:

"It was time for other characters to step to the forefront and other storylines to be pursued. I think it was the right. The timing was right, I think for everybody but simultaneously there's just a sense of joy for me that we had experienced all of this and we were getting. I was getting a chance to take a lap with everybody."

In Steve Carell's final season, Michael Scott proposes to his longtime love interest, Holly. The two decide to move to Colorado together and get married. Scott decides to leave his job in Dunder Mifflin, located in Scranton, to move away, therefore marking an end to his character.

"And the way those last two episodes were structured, it felt very rich to me to simultaneously be saying goodbye as Michael and us as friends in this moment of work together. But, yeah, it was a lot, it was a very emotional thing," Carell told his former co-stars.

Michael Scott's final appearance on The Office was in the season finale, where he attended Dwight Shrute (Rainn Wilson) and Angela Martin's (Angela Kinsey) wedding. Carell delivered his iconic catchphrase from the series in the finale - "That's what she said."

Following Steve Carell's departure, Ed Helms, who played Andy Bernard in the show, became the next regional manager of Dunder Mifflin and was positioned to take over the void left by Scott. However, fans have always rated the first seven seasons of the series higher than the last two.

