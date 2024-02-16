Michael Scott's character Steve Carell departed from The Office to spend more time with his family and children. Carell was an incompetent manager with a few bright spots, but he was more often known for his hilarious missteps. The popularity of the show was largely due to Michael, and when he left in season 7, viewers felt his absence.

The show debuted in 2005 with just six episodes in its first season. Critics gave the mockumentary-style show mixed reviews at first, but it went on to gain a cult following and run for nine series. Over time, Michael Scott revealed his true nature as a multifaceted individual. He was extremely off-putting and showed no signs of redeeming himself in the first season.

But as the show progressed, Michael's soft side became more apparent. NBC's The Office struggled to find a suitable replacement for the self-described "World's Best Boss." A new book appears to refute the generally held belief that the actor departed the show because his career outside of it was taking off.

The Office: Breaking down the reasons for Steve Carell’s departure

When Carell left The Office, the official narrative was that he wanted to spend more time with his family. He said in a 2010 interview with Us Weekly that season 7 would be his last because his contract was expiring, without going into much detail about it. Most people assumed that all he wanted was to spend more time with his family and his nascent film career.

In an interview with hosts and former co-stars of The Office, Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, Carell discussed his reasons for leaving the program, even though it was "very emotional." Carell believed it was time for the other characters on the program to take center stage and have their narratives become the main attraction.

Carell raised an intriguing point regarding how Michael's departure almost made it necessary for the show to focus more on the remaining cast members. Every eccentric employee of Dunder-Mifflin's Scranton office contributed something unique to the series, making for an amazing ensemble cast.

Carell's exit from the show was more compelled than voluntary, according to Andy Greene's "The Office: The Untold Story of the Greatest Sitcom of the 2000s," which comprises more than 80 interviews with the people who made the program possible. Fans of the vintage comedy were shocked by this book.

According to author Andy Greene, Carell never received a clear contract renewal from NBC executives, even though he truly had no desire to leave the series. Sound mixer Brian Wittle and hairstylist Kim Ferry claim that Steve revealed in a BBC interview that he may depart after season 7 because his contract's last year was approaching.

Even so, Brian clarified that he hadn't decided on anything yet in the background. However, Steve was forced to leave when NBC management failed to exert a strong enough effort to persuade him to stay once his remarks became public knowledge.

Following Steve's departure from the show and its formal 2013 finale, The Office deteriorated. Steve, on the other hand, saw his career take off, scoring voiceover jobs in films and television series including Despicable Me, The Morning Show, and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Steve returned to play the same part in the series finale. The final remark Michael makes about watching his "children" (his employees) get married is a great way to recall the character from The Office.

