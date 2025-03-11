Who is Jessica Radloff? New York Times best-selling author set to host the official Big Bang Theory rewatch podcast

Jessica Radloff, who has gained recognition over the years as a New York Times bestselling author, will be taking over the hosting duties of a new podcast dedicated to The Big Bang Theory, which is scheduled to air on March 17, 2025.

As reported by People magazine, Jessica Radloff is known for writing The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series. The new podcast will be available for streaming on Max, which is made in collaboration with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television

Furthermore, Jessica Radloff’s joining as the podcast host was announced through the Instagram page of the CBS sitcom with a video that featured the author’s voice. Jessica shared a few more details about The Big Bang Theory podcast.

“The only podcast where you can hear behind the scenes stories, Easter eggs from each episode and the origin story of the cultural phenomenon The Big Bang Theory. Join us on our journey through every episode of the Big Bang Theory wherever you get your podcasts and be sure to watch along with us,” she said.

People magazine also acquired a press release, which disclosed that the podcast would feature guests who were a part of the show, such as Kunal Nayyar, Kevin Sussman, and John Ross Bowie. They will address things such as the creative process alongside the steps taken to ensure that the episodes manage to grab the attention of the audience.

“The first podcast episode will offer a special look into the unaired pilot with co-creator Chuck Lorre and former Warner Bros. Television Group Chairman Peter Roth. Additional guests include Sara Gilbert, Christine Baranski, Vernee Watson, Sara Rue, and many more,” as per the press release.

Jessica Radloff: Career and other details

As mentioned, the St. Louis, Missouri native is well-known as the author of a book related to The Big Bang Theory. According to Radloff’s LinkedIn bio, the book includes interviews with the cast members of the popular show, such as Jim Parsons, Melissa Rauch, and Kaley Cuoco.

Before her successful career in different companies, Jessica Radloff was one of the top students at Parkway Central High School. She completed her further studies at the University of Arizona, alongside being named as the Freshman Newcomer of the Year.

Jessica is currently employed as a Senior West Coast Editor at Glamour magazine, where she has been working for more than ten years. She has also hosted encore updates for shows like The Bachelor for TV Guide for a year in the past.

Radloff’s career dates back to the late ‘90s when she was an intern for companies like NBC and KOLD News 13 (CBS). She also interned for the show The Young and the Restless for a few months, per her LinkedIn profile.

She was also a Romantic Destinations Editor for the Los Angeles Examiner after serving as an Editorial Assistant and Programming Features Coordinator for Turtle-Run Entertainment for two years. Jessica Radloff even worked for Bench Warmer International as a Model Coordinator and Charity Event Specialist.

Jessica additionally served as a Contributor for Where Magazine Los Angeles, Dancing with the Stars After-Show, and Modern Luxury. She has also been a Columnist at The Huffington Post and St. Louis Cardinals in the past.

Jessica is also active on Instagram, with around 44,000 followers, and she shares photos from different events alongside videos speaking about certain TV shows.

