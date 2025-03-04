How We Made Your Mother: Iconic sitcom How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor and co-creator Craig Thomas team up to launch new podcast

How I Met Your Mother co-creator Craig Thomas has collaborated with actor Josh Radnor for a podcast titled How We Made Your Mother. The trailer for the same was released on March 3, 2025.

The first episode of the show will be released in the upcoming week on Monday, March 10. Josh additionally shared the details through an Instagram post a day after the trailer came out. The caption stated that the podcast would be available for streaming on platforms such as Spotify.

Also known as Joshua Thomas Radnor, he was a part of How I Met Your Mother for almost nine years, where he played Ted Mosby, until the show ended in 2014. In an interview with People magazine in February 2025, Josh said that he has been close to Thomas ever since the series concluded.

Josh Radnor also addressed the show's popularity over the years, considering how the general public continued to find it. He claimed that he had not seen all the episodes of the series and continued:

"I'm a little bit mystified by the fervor it inspires in its fans, and I think I just wanted to revisit it with Craig all these years later and walk through it again with some older, wiser eyes with my friend and talk to other people and hear from fans."

How We Made Your Mother trailer: Josh Radnor and Craig Thomas reveal more details

As mentioned, a glimpse of Josh and Craig's new podcast is out now, and it starts with a voiceover of a few people who have watched the show, addressing the impact it left on their lives. Radnor and Thomas then introduce themselves in the trailer, with the latter saying that it was a great time to look back at the show since it has been ten years since the series ended.

Josh Radnor said that he and Craig would explore a lot of things, including Easter eggs related to the show. The Mercy Street star also had a message for the audience, saying that their voices would play an important role in the podcast.

The Columbus, Ohio native and Thomas also spoke about the podcast to People magazine on February 3, 2025. The latter revealed during the conversation that Radnor's wife Jordana Jacobs has also not watched any episode of the show. Thomas then referred to Josh Radnor by saying:

"He loves this because he loved the idea of meeting somebody and falling in love with them, who didn't have preconceived notions about Josh, who hadn't spent nine seasons watching Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother, and the blur and confusion between, 'Is Josh like that? Is Josh not like that?'"

Speaking up on the reasons for doing the podcast, Josh Radnor said that it would be "psychologically healthy" for him to revisit the show and added:

"I think that part of me doing this is just to almost call a truce with it and say like, 'All right, you've given me a lot. You've taken a lot from me. I don't want to be at odds with you, so let's just turn around and see.'"

The synopsis on the podcast's website stated that Josh Radnor and Craig Thomas would be joined by several guests, and they would discuss the themes featured on the show, such as "life, loss, and love."

The trailer for the podcast was launched through its newly launched YouTube channel, which has accumulated more than 3.55K subscribers so far.

