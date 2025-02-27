What is the Heavyweight podcast about? Jonathan Goldstein's show set to return with Pushkin Industries after 13-month hiatus

Jonathan Goldstein's Heavyweight podcast is returning with a new season after a gap of almost 13 months. The latest season will air sometime in the fall, and a few episodes will reportedly premiere in spring this year, as stated by The Hollywood Reporter on February 25, 2025.

According to Podnews, Heavyweight features Goldstein trying to solve regrets and unanswered questions of the guests through humor and empathy. Over the years, the show has been praised and included in the best podcasts chosen by different publications.

Podnews also stated that Jonathan Goldstein addressed his excitement about the podcast's return in a press release, saying:

"We have more beautiful stories to tell, and we're looking forward to telling them in collaboration with Pushkin, a place that understands what it takes to make ambitious narrative work and sets the bar high. The pressure I feel is tremendous. It's quite nauseating, really."

The podcast episodes will be released through platforms like Spotify, and iHeartPodcasts will serve as a distributor, as per Podnews. A post has been shared through the podcast's official page on X on February 27, 2025.

"Now that we're back, we're looking for stories! Send us an email at our new address: [email protected]."

The podcast's return was first announced by Pushkin Industries, who will serve as the producer. Pushkin CEO Gretta Cohn said in the press release that she has been following Jonathan's work for a long time. She referred to his podcast, saying:

"He and his team have created something so singular and beloved in Heavyweight. We are thrilled to welcome the team to Pushkin and give this remarkable show a new home – and bring to listeners long-awaited new seasons."

Heavyweight was originally canceled after it aired for eight seasons

In December 2023, Spotify announced the cancelation of Heavyweight alongside another podcast, Stolen. The latter featured Connie Walker as the host, and it was a recipient of a few accolades, including the Pulitzer Prize.

The news came a few months after Spotify confirmed a decrease in workforce. The podcast unit head, Sahar Elhabashi, said the platform aimed to collaborate with popular podcasters around the world with a "tailored approach optimized for each show and creator."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sahar addressed the details in a memo sent to the staff members. The memo also mentioned:

"This fundamental pivot from a more uniform proposition will allow us to support the creator community better. However, doing so requires adapting; over the past few months, our senior leadership team has worked closely with the HR to determine the optimal organization for this next chapter."

As per The Hollywood Reporter, a spokesperson for Spotify addressed the cancelation of Heavyweight and Stolen by saying they were proud of those who supported the podcasts.

"We are excited to share the upcoming episodes and season that will be available on Spotify and other podcast platforms, and we will work with the show creators to ensure a smooth transition for wherever these series go next."

Heavyweight originally premiered around nine years ago and was produced by Gimlet Media. The podcast aired a total of 58 episodes over eight seasons.

