Who founded Black Effect Podcast Network? Key details as Charlamagne Tha God and iHeartMedia unveil the 2025 festival lineup

Podcast host Charlamagne Tha God recently announced the lineups for the 3rd annual Black Effect Podcast Festival along with iHeartMedia. He announced the date and the time of the festival, which is targeted at budding Black podcasters and features special guests, on the show's official Instagram handle on February 25.

The event will take place at Atlanta's Pullman Yards on Saturday, April 26 from 12 to 8 pm ET. Charlamagne Tha God, the creator of The Black Effect Podcast Network, will also participate in the event, along with some of the most well-known hosts of the network.

Additionally, as per the same Instagram post, podcast hosts such as VxVash and Eagle Witt (The Trap Nerds), Sarah Jakes Roberts (Woman Evolve), Jamilah Mapp and Erica Dickerson (Good Moms, Bad Choices), Tank and J. Valentine (R&B Money), and Cari Champion (N*ked Sports) will appear for the festival.

Furthermore, Mandii B and WeezyWTF, hosts of the popular podcast Decisions, Decisions, on the Black Effect Podcast Network, will host the festival.

Charlamagne Tha God and iHeart started the Black Effect Podcast festival in 2022

Charlamagne Tha God started the show to promote Black talents (Image via Getty Images)

As per iHeartmedia's February 25 report, the Black Effect Podcast Network is the main platform for Black creators to speak up and gain recognition in the podcast industry. It brings together the most reputable and powerful voices in Black culture for thought-provoking discussions on social justice, pop culture, sports, mental health, news, comedy, and other topics.

The Black Effect Podcast Network, which was launched in September 2020 as a collaboration between Charlamagne and iHeartMedia, has since created 47 shows for the Black Effect Podcast Network that cover a variety of topics.

Charlamagne Tha God himself curates these shows. Additionally, his own syndicated radio program, The Breakfast Club, serves as the brand's cornerstone.

In the fall of 2020, Charlamagne initially selected 18 shows for the Black Effect Podcast Network on iHeartRadio and other podcast platforms. Talking about the podcast, Charlamagne Tha God said during a CNN interview on September 9, 2020:

“It’s just about being intentional, like actually being intentional with the voices that we choose to put on various platforms and just being intentional about empowering the voices that need to be heard.."

He continued:

"Shut up, get out of the way and let Black women lead and that I truly believe they’ll take us to the promised land.”

According to the same report from iHeartMedia, the company aims to cater to Black listeners and Black cultural voices, and Black creators are honored via the podcast network.

Every year, Atlanta, Georgia hosts the Black Effect Podcast Festival. Following the 2022 debut of the festival in Brooklyn, the sold-out performance last year was also hosted at Atlanta's Pullman Yards.

Meanwhile, as per Variety's February 25 report, talking about the festival 2025 lineup, Charlamagne Tha God said:

“We’re excited to return to Atlanta… As the influence of Black voices continues to shape culture and drive conversations, The Black Effect remains committed to powerful storytelling, meaningful brand collaborations and unforgettable live experiences..."

He further continued:

"This year, we’re celebrating not just where we’ve been — we’re embracing the limitless future of Black podcasting and the influence it holds.”

On Wednesday, February 26, tickets for the 2025 Black Effect Podcast Festival will go on sale at 12 pm ET on their official website. Interested people can find out more about the lineup and ticket prices on the website. The 2025 event will also feature on-site activations, such as the Pitch Your Podcast booth, from sponsors Nissan and AT&T.

Additionally, as per iHeart's event description, other planned events are a pop-up marketplace featuring goods from Black-owned companies, a picture booth, and one-on-one mentoring sessions with iHeartMedia executives.

