"Drake is one summer banger away from everyone forgetting this" – Fans react as Charlamagne Tha God labels Kendrick Lamar 'The King of Hip-Hop'

Kendrick Lamar performed at the long-awaited Juneteenth concert, The Pop Out - Ken & Friends, in Inglewood, California, on June 19, 2024. He performed in front of his friends, family, associates, and fans.

The day after the concert, radio host, TV personality, comedian, and podcaster Charlamagne Tha God called Kendrick Lamar the “King of Hip-Hop.” While speaking on his The Breakfast Club podcast, Charlamagne added that Kendrick was the "undisputed heavyweight champion in hip-hop."

“Kendrick set the tone. He let us know that this was a victory lap and he came there to blood and crip-walk on his enemy’s head-top. And to me, the show wasn’t about Drake as much as it was about Kendrick Lamar becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion in hip-hop,” Charlamagne stated.

He also claimed that in the "new generation" of hip-hop, K-Dot was the "King," irrespective of where the charts, streams, records, and numbers lay.

“I am talking about bars, rap, hip-hop culture – Kendrick wears that crown and it’s not even close,” Charlamagne Tha God observed.

As soon as netizens heard the podcast and Charlamagne's claims, they had diverse reactions to them. Drake's fans called out the podcast host for his remarks, with Instagram users commenting under The Shade Room's post on the same.

One such fan, who went by @luvlife_4922 on the social media platform, commented

“Drake is one summer banger away from everyone forgetting this lol.”

Several others joined in the conversation on other social media platforms, including X. Some of the comments dismissed Charlamagne Tha God’s statements, as Drake's fans claimed that no one cared about the podcaster's opinions.

“Keep trying to push that narrative all you want. Kendrick is having a moment. That’s it. He avg 1 hard verse every 30 months or something,” a person wrote.

“That just means Drake was the king of hip hop before this the but they ain’t saying nothing then. I wonder why,” one person wrote.

“No one cares about this man’s opinion. He’s not credible nor is he a non-biased media personality,” another person wrote.

“This is gonna be hilarious next year when most have moved past this and Drake is still charting top 3,” an individual wrote.

At the same time, Kendrick Lamar's fans agreed with Charlamagne's comment, with many stating that the rapper had "nothing else to prove."

“Coz that’s exactly who Kendrick is right now… He’s got nothing else to prove,” a netizen wrote.

“He’s finally speaking sense. Kendrick is the king of hip-hop,” another netizen wrote.

“Absolutely, I agree. And that’s coming from someone that didn’t have Kendrick in my top 10 and didn’t like Mr. Morale. After all of this? He’s absolutely the king of hip-hop right now. Love it,” a person wrote.

Charlamagne’s co-host, DJ Envy, also agreed with him on the podcast and praised K-Dot for his contribution to hip-hop. The co-host appreciated the rapper for what he did in LA, uniting so many “hoods, communities, and gangs.”

“It was bigger than the Drake beef and all of that… What he did for hip-hop last night was simply amazing,” DJ Envy noted.

Charlamagne Tha God previously weighed in on the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef

During one of the May episodes of another one of his podcasts, Brilliant Idiots with Andrew Schulz, Charlamagne Tha God addressed Drake and Lamar's beef. He also gave his opinions on Drizzy's allegations on the diss tracks Family Matters and The Heart Part 6.

The Toronto rapper claimed that one of Kendrick Lamar’s kids with fiancé Whitney Alford was not his. He claimed that the child was the biological child of K-Dot's longtime associate and business partner, Dave Free. Drake also alleged that Alford had been cheating on the rapper for years before claiming that she was triggered by K-Dot "beating her."

In the wake of these shocking accusations, Charlamagne demanded “receipts” from Drake to back up his accusations. These included a paternity test from Dave Free or some kind of evidence supporting K-Dot’s alleged domestic violence.

The radio host even claimed that Kendrick Lamar was winning because he had all the right kind of “energy” with which he could easily “discredit” Drake.

During another episode of The Breakfast Club, he claimed that K-Dot and Drizzy’s beef was the “best rap battle” he had ever witnessed, even though it was “corny.” He also proclaimed that Kendrick Lamar was “up right now” as his “strategy” was better.