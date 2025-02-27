Did Bill Burr call out Elon Musk? Comedian seemingly criticizes Tesla CEO over his alleged admiration for Hitler

Comedian Bill Burr has seemingly ripped into Elon Musk's alleged idolization of Adolf Hitler. During the February 24 episode of his Monday Morning Podcast, Bill mentioned that he received an email notifying him that his X (formerly Twitter) account had been flagged.

The 56-year-old comedian did not directly name Elon Musk but suggested that his X account was flagged after he made fun of "the f***ing Twitter guy" for his supposed N*zi salute. Bill contended that he was no longer posting on the app, so it shouldn't have been flagged for inappropriate content. Bill seemingly slammed Elon as he said:

"What a f***ing baby! Just like Hitler. A f***ing baby!"

Bill condemned those who viewed Hitler as a heroic figure, stating that the late German politician was "one of the biggest f***ing cowards ever."

"All the pain and all this suffering that that guy’s caused and the war crimes the allies had to commit, firebombing f***ing cities to get that motherf***er."

Bill also criticized how Hitler ended his life by shooting himself in the head as he was about to be confronted for his actions.

"Did he face the music? No. He gave himself a nice quick painless f***ing death. That’s your f***ing hero? F***ing coward is what he was. Should have faced the f***ing music and he didn't," the comedian said.

Bill Burr remarked, seemingly disappointed that in today's world, one has to remind people that Hitler was a "bad guy."

Bill Burr seemingly accuses Elon Musk of aiming to turn the US into a dictatorship

Further on his Monday podcast, Bill Burr seemingly said that Elon Musk was not from the US but from South Africa and wanted to change the "form of government."

"He comes to this country and wants to turn it into a f***ing dictatorship. He doesn't feel that we deserve democracy. Can you imagine? Can, just imagine doing that. Going to another country and not…and just deciding 'Yeah! You know what? I'm gonna change this form of government because I've decided."

Bill Burr also apparently described Donald Trump as a "f***ing laminated face c*nt," adding Elon Musk does not mind living in a dictatorship as long as he is in Trump's good books. Seemingly mocking Musk, Bill said:

"Now what he gonna do? Reflag my account?"

Elon Musk stirred a debate online after his hand gesture during Donald Trump's inauguration event on January 20. The X owner thanked the audience for reelecting Trump as President and placed his right hand on his chest before raising it upwards. He repeated this gesture twice during the event.

Expand Tweet

Many opined that Elon's action resembled the N*zi salute, resulting in backlash online. Critics accused him of supposedly supporting Hitler. Elon Musk took to X on January 21 to address the claims:

"Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The "everyone is Hitler" attack is sooo tired."

To defend Elon Musk, ADL argued on X that the Tesla CEO "made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm," which was not a N*zi salute.

