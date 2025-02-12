What did Serena Williams' husband say about Jason Whitlock? Sports columnist fires back at Alexis Ohanian over crip walk debate

On Tuesday, February 11, 2025, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, responded to sports columnist Jason Whitlock, who had criticized Williams' Crip Walk performance during the Super Bowl halftime show.

Ohanian started his tweet by acknowledging Whitlock's age, noting that he understands Whitlock is 57 years old and that his disappointment in life can be imagined. He also suggested that Whitlock has spent his entire career seeking validation online through social media engagement.

"I get it—you're 57, and life didn't turn out the way you imagined. That kind of disappointment must be exhausting. You're the embodiment of peaked in high school, spending decades chasing validation from strangers through Likes and Digital Hugs, only to find that no amount of external approval fills the void. I wouldn't wish that on anyone," Ohanian wrote.

Additionally, Ohanian argued that constant criticism only exacerbates personal insecurities instead of contributing anything positive. He concluded by advising Whitlock to prioritize self-improvement rather than channeling negativity towards others.

In reaction to Ohanian's support for his wife, sports columnist Jason Whitlock labeled him a "true beta."

These tweets came after Kendrick Lamar's performance, which headlined the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show on February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, responds to Jason Whitlock in a viral exchange

The viral exchange between Ohanian and Whitlock began after the latter criticized Serena's crip walk at the Super Bowl Halftime show on February 9. In a tweet on February 10, Whitlock called her a "controlled clown" and reminded her that she had lost a sister in a shooting.

He also told Fox Sports News that Serena Williams "deserved to be criticized, and she should've immediately apologized." Sharing a screenshot of Whitlock's statement to Fox, Ohanian tweeted that people criticizing Serena Williams' Crip Walk were unaware of the historical backlash she faced for the same dance in the past.

"Some of y'all have no idea how criticized Serena was for this same dance at Wimbledon 13 years ago and it shows.... This is bigger than the music," the investor wrote.

In response, the sports columnist retweeted the post with the caption —

"This is Serena's husband, a true beta. He's mad at me rather than the wife, Crip, walking and still thinking about Drake. Simp," Whitlock wrote.

Whitlock did not stop there. He later retweeted Ohanian's response and referenced Canadian rapper Drake, alluding to his past romantic involvement with Serena Williams. Whitlock questioned Ohanian's strong reaction, implying that it had something to do with Drake —

"What did Drake do to you that makes you take it out on me?" Whitlock asked.

On February 12, 2025, Jason Whitlock posted another tweet directed at the couple, indicating that Williams must not worry about him but rather focus on her husband —

"Serena Williams, quit worrying about me. Quit thinking about Drake. Let it go. You chose Alexis. Focus on him," Whitlock wrote in a caption.

According to BuzzFeed, the Crip Walk in question is a dance move that originated in Compton in the 1970s. Williams first danced in 2012 after defeating Maria Sharapova at the Olympics. At the time, she faced criticism for allegedly "glamorizing gang culture."

As of now, neither Alexis Ohanian nor Serena Williams has responded to Whitlock's latest tweets.

