"Drake responds very quickly to women, he's afraid of Kendrick Lamar" - Fans react as Serena Williams draws Canadian's reaction with Super Bowl cameo

Serena Williams stole the spotlight during the Super Bowl halftime show, Crip Walking as Kendrick Lamar performed Drake’s diss track, "Not Like Us." Her surprise cameo later drew a cryptic response from the Canadian rapper, sparking a wave of online reactions.

Kendrick Lamar won the 2025 Grammy Award for Record of the Year for his hit rap anthem, "Not Like Us," a diss track aimed at Drake amid their ongoing feud. During his electrifying Super Bowl performance, Lamar also called out Drake by name. Meanwhile, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams made an unexpected cameo at Caesars Superdome, joining in with a Crip Walk.

However, the Canadian rapper responded subtly to the 23-time Grand Slam champion's dance. Drake posted a photo on Instagram of himself embracing Williams' former agent, Jill Smoller.

The "God's Plan" artist's post quickly sparked reactions from fans on X. One fan jokingly implied that the rapper avoids direct confrontation with Lamar.

"Drake responds very quickly to women, he's afraid of Kendrick Lamar 🤣🤣🤣"

Another fan echoed the previous fan's sentiments, writing:

"Damn! He responded to a woman with the quickness. Too bad he won't do the same to the man who has had his foot on his neck for the past year," they said.

"She looks uncomfortable," another wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from the tennis fans:

"As someone who is one of Serena’s biggest fans, posting Jill is not a gag lmao. At all. 😂😂," a fan joked.

"Ight, I changed my mind. Keep this beef going," a fan chimed in.

"Maybe Drake will drop a song inspired by Serena’s Super Bowl dance?" One commented.

In 2015, the relationship rumours between Serena Williams and Drake circulated, though neither confirmed them to be true. In 2022, the Canadian rapper released "Middle of the Ocean," taking jabs at former World No. 1 and her husband, Alexis Ohanian. Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar’s diss track "Not Like Us" included a pointed warning, urging Drake not to target Williams in their feud.

When Serena Williams subtly backed Kendrick Lamar in his feud with Drake

Serena Williams' at TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 - Image Source: Getty

Last year, Serena Williams had the honor of hosting the prestigious ESPY Awards (Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards). The 23-time Grand Slam champion referenced the Drake-Kendrick Lamar feud, remarking that she had learned never to challenge the American rapper.

"And if I've learned anything this year, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar. He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him, seats taken," she said (via Billboard).

Crip Walking, a dance style often linked to gang culture and frequently criticized, became a talking point after Serena Williams' Super Bowl performance on Sunday. In response, she shared a video suggesting that her dance was a statement against the system. Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, defended her in the comments, calling out her critics.

