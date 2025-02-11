Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian shows his support for American after she opens up about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl offer

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian has come out in support of her after she received heavy criticism for her Super Bowl performance. The tennis royalty was seen doing a crip walk during Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us' at the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime show.

Crip walk or C-walking is a street dance that originated in California and was later popularised by hip-hop stars like Snoop Dog. Society, however, has always criticized this form of dance and related it to gang violence.

Williams too, was earlier spotted performing this dance at the 2012 London Olympics after she defeated Maria Sharapova to win the Women's Singles gold medal. However, she was grilled by critics who called it inappropriate and an act of glorifying violence.

She recently posted a video on her Instagram sharing the conversation she had with Kendrick Lamar and highlighted that the performance was her taking a dig at the system.

The $150M-worth (via Celebrity Net Worth) tech mogul showed support for his wife by commenting on the post and calling out the people who have criticized her.

"Let 'em know. Like Kendrick said, "this is bigger than music." Folks either UNDERSTOOD that Half-Time show — or REALLY didn't. But then again, very, very, very few people carry the torch you do for so many people. Can't expect some of these jokers to be on that level if they've never breathed air that thin," he wrote.

via @serenawilliams and @alexisohanian on Instagram

The Reddit co-founder also shut off ESPN presenter Stephen A. Smith after he made some disparaging comments about Serena Williams' performance.

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian silences hate from Stephen A. Smith

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' cameo during Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show was slammed by well-known sports presenter Stephen A. Smith at ESPN's match analysis show 'First Take.' He made a distasteful comment indicating Serena's past link with Drake and how her performance was a jab at that.

“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a**, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye,” he said via NFL on ESPN. (7:05 onwards)

When Ohanian came across this comment via a New York Post article, he was quick to reply to him. He queued a post he had earlier shared, clarifying the reason for his wife's performance.

"I got you @stephenasmith," he wrote.

