Serena Williams recently stole the show at the 2025 Super Bowl with her surprise cameo during Kendrick Lamar's electrifying halftime show. However, her performance has garnered a negative reaction from American sports analyst Stephen A. Smith.

After bringing out SZA for a duet and inviting Samuel L. Jackson to provide the narration for his halftime show, Lamar also included an unexpected appearance from the 23-time Grand Slam champion in his set. As Lamar launched into the highly anticipated performance of 'Not Like Us,' his Grammy-winning diss track aimed at Drake, Williams was seen passionately crip walking to the iconic lyrics.

Expand Tweet

Trending

While Serena Williams' performance earned high praise from her sister Venus Williams, fellow tennis players like Novak Djokovic, Coco Gauff, and Carlos Alcaraz, as well as tennis fans worldwide, not everyone shared the same glowing sentiments.

While recapping the Super Bowl on ESPN’s 'First Take,' Stephen A. Smith made a reference to the rumors that the former World No. 1 and Drake dated in 2011, which neither of them has ever confirmed.

Smith, who is worth $25 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, asserted that if his hypothetical wife went out of her way to publicly "troll her ex" in such a fashion, he would consider it grounds for divorce.

"If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a**, ’cause clearly you don’t belong with me. What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye," Smith said.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian gives his verdict on Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show

Serena Williams with her husband Alexis Ohanian - Source: Getty

Despite Stephen A. Smith's remarks, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, himself had nothing but praise for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show. The Reddit co-founder, who watched the show from the stands with his daughter Olympia, applauded the remarkable set and proudly shared a clip of his wife's viral performance.

"Super Halftime Show," Ohanian captioned his Instagram post.

Ohanian also appeared to take a sly dig at Drake by sharing a picture of the exact moment that Lamar cheekily called out the Canadian by name during his performance.

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian has often declared his allegiance for Kendrick Lamar in the rapper's feud with Drake. The Reddit co-founder has his own history of bad blood with Drake, since the Canadian called him out for being Serena Williams' "groupie" in the song 'Middle of the Ocean.'

However, Ohanian took no offense to the jab, proudly referring to himself as the "best groupie" for the 23-time Grand Slam champion and their daughter Olympia.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas