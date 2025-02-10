Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian takes swipe at Drake as tennis icon joins Kendrick Lamar for Super Bowl Halftime Show diss track performance

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently took a dig at the R&B icon Drake following Kendrick Lamar's live performance of 'Not Like Us' during the 2025 Super Bowl half-time show on Sunday (February 9). The famous diss track, born out of a highly-publicized feud with the Canadian rapper, also featured the 23-time Major winner crip-walking to the beats.

For those unaware, Williams was rumored to have been romantically involved with Drake in 2015. Despite going their separate ways, the hip-hop artist persistently name-dropped her in multiple songs in the following years. He also targeted Ohanian in 'Middle of the Ocean' from his 2022 album Her Loss, going as far as to call him a "groupie".

"Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie, He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi," Drake wrote in the lyrics of Middle of the Ocean.

Trending

Against that background, Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, appeared to mock the five-time Grammy winner on Sunday. The American businessman took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle to post a picture of Kendrick Lamar belting out verses to his hit song, Not Like Us.

Expand Tweet

A fellow X user offered more context to Ohanian's post, pointing out that the image in question is from the first verse of the diss track, where Lamar directly references Drake.

"Say, Drake, I hear you like 'em young, You better not ever go to cell block one," Kendrick Lamar wrote in the lyrics of Not Like Us.

Expand Tweet

Ohanian, meanwhile, had also clapped back at the R&B artist for taking aim at him in 2022.

"The reason I stay winning is because I’m relentless about being the absolute best at whatever I do—including being the best groupie for my wife & daughter," Alexis Ohanian wrote on X in November 2022.

Expand Tweet

Serena Williams' warning to Drake at 2024 ESPYs: "No one should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar"

Serena Williams dances to Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us track (Source: Getty Images)

During last year's ESPY Awards, Serena Williams took shots at Drake over his beef with Kendrick Lamar. The 42-year-old insisted that the Canadian rapper was out of favor with even his home-based fans following the release of Not Like Us.

"And if I've learned anything this year, not a single one of us, not even me, should ever pick a fight with Kendrick Lamar," Serena Williams said during the 2024 ESPYs. "He will make your hometown not like you. The next time Drake sits courtside at a Raptors game, they're gonna Forrest Gump him, seats taken."

Williams eventually had the last laugh during Kendrick Lamar's half-time performance at the 2025 Super Bowl final as she crip-walked to the Compton-based rapper's delectable beats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas