Why Serena Williams' crip walk at Super Bowl Halftime Show is monumental beyond measure: Wimbledon controversy, history of the move & more

Kendrick Lamar's halftime show at the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9, was one of the most memorable ones in recent times, and Serena Williams' appearance elevated it even further. The rapper brought out the tennis pro to dance along to his inescapable takedown of fellow rapper Drake, "Not Like Us".

Lamar and Drake's beef has been going on for months, and the release of the diss track "Not Like US" ultimately sealed the battle in the Compton-born rapper's favor. Williams was rumored to be dating Drake for a while back in the day, though they're not on friendly terms after whatever went down between them.

So when Williams received an invite from Lamar to fire another lethal shot at Drake, she simply couldn't refuse. The Canadian rapper has taken plenty of hits since the release of Lamar's track "Not Like Us", which also won five Grammy awards last weekend. Their team-up was a highlight of the night, especially as the latter crip walked to the song.

It was a throwback to her celebrating her victory at the London Olympics in the same way. However, while her Super Bowl performance was applauded, she didn't receive the same reception over a decade ago. The change in perception, and Williams' refusal to conform to the standards, is what makes this a significant moment.

Serena Williams received flak for crip walking at the London Olympics 2012

Serena Williams at the London Olympics 2012. (Photo: Getty)

An Olympic gold medal in singles was the only thing missing from Serena Williams' resume after a decade into her career. Following her triumph at Wimbledon 2012, where she won the title in singles and doubles, she returned to the venue a few weeks later for the London Olympics.

Williams was in dominant form at the Olympics that year, and didn't drop a set en route to the summit clash, and didn't lose more than three games per set either. She was up against familiar foe Maria Sharapova in the final, and handed her a 6-0, 6-1 beatdown to bag the gold medal.

Williams was overjoyed at finally accomplishing something she wanted to after a long time. She became the second woman in history to complete the Career Golden Slam. Her happiness was reflected in her body language. She was jumping with joy and soon crip walked as well to celebrate her win. However, her style of celebrating didn't go down well with everyone.

Crip walk originated in the 1970s as a dance move. It involves one moving their feet in an intricate manner to spell the word "crip", and that's how the move got its name. The move was popularized by Robert "Sugar Bear" Jackson, and originated in Compton, California, where Williams was born as well.

However, the dance move also became a part of the gang culture of that time. Given that context, Williams doing the crip walk at Wimbledon, where the London Olympics were held, was branded as scandalous. The All England Club is famous for its rules and etiquettes compared to the other Majors.

Even with its affiliation to gang culture, crip walking was a huge part of popular culture, especially during Williams' youth. She also lost her sister, Yetunde Price, to senseless violence, so she wouldn't be the one to promote anything sinister. Her dancing to celebrate her victory was just that, and not a nod to anything else. It was an inherent part of her culture, and was being asked to discredit it.

Williams faced immediate scrutiny for her actions, and was asked about the same during her post-match conference. While some journalists flocked to her like vultures to fan the flames, she handled the situation with grace. While the debate around her actions raged on for a while, she didn't let it distract from her goals. She later won the US Open and the WTA Finals to end the 2012 season on a high.

Serena Williams' performance at the Super Bowl was a proud expression of her love for her culture

Serena Williams dancing during the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. (Photo: Getty)

Serena Williams was always held to a different standard compared to her peers during her playing days. The treatment meted out to her and her sister, Venus, during the start of their careers was quite unjust. Making a name for themselves in what was traditionally a white-dominated sport, she faced a lot of backlash on several occasions due to her racial background.

The Williams' sisters boycotted the Indian Wells Open for a long time after being on the receiving end of racist remarks. Her controversy at the London Olympics was another case of her being dragged through the mud for no reason.

Now, more than a decade later, Williams has once again showcased that she's now the one to cow down to naysayers. The Super Bowl halftime show is watched by millions all over the world, and to take this opportunity to double down on what she was derided for was a bold move on her part.

Williams' choice to crip walk, a dance move that originated in her place of birth, along with Lamar, who's also from Compton, that too during Black History Month, sent a strong message. She's proud of her heritage, and she's not going to let anyone stop her from expressing it in any manner.

