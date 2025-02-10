From comforting Taylor Swift to trolling Drake with Kendrick Lamar: How Serena Williams upstaged Eagles, Chiefs & everyone at Super Bowl 2025

23-time Major champion Serena Williams became the center of attention at the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday, February 9. The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to be crowned as the victors. While the match was a masterclass from the champions, the tennis legend's appearance during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show became a memorable moment.

Lamar's halftime show performance was highly anticipated, particularly in light of his feud with fellow rapper Drake over the past few months. The former has eviscerated the latter, especially with his diss track "Not Like Us". The song also won five Grammys last weekend, including the coveted Record of the Year and Song of the Year awards.

The song has become a cultural phenomenon, and a global embarrassment for Drake. Fans were left wondering if he would perform the song in front of a packed stadium in New Orleans. Lamar did perform the song on Sunday, and in an extra dose of shade, brought out Williams to dance along to it as well.

The retired tennis pro did a crip walk to the song, in a throwback to her celebration after winning the gold medal at the London Olympics 2012 when it was held at Wimbledon. Williams thrashed Maria Sharapova 6-0, 6-1 in the final to win the gold medal, and couldn't contain her joy as she burst out dancing. It was her first gold medal in singles, while she had already won the topmost honors in doubles.

Lamar bringing out Williams was quite significant as she and Drake have some history as well. The two were allegedly involved for a while in the early 2010s, and they didn't part ways amicably. The rapper made her a subject of his song "Worst Behavior", featured on his third studio album "Nothing was the Same" (2013), as well as the song "Too Good" from his fourth album "Views" (2016).

Williams. on her part, has fired back at Drake in her own way. She made fun of him while hosting the ESPYs last year, while her husband, Alexis Ohanian, has also defended her.

The crowd erupted when Lamar brought out Williams when he started rapping "Not Like Us". She was certainly proud of how well she executed the crip walk, and took to social media to remark about the same. She also shared a video of herself getting ready prior to the performance.

"Man, I did not Crip Walk like that in Wimbledon. Ooo! I would've been fiiiiined," - Serena Williams on X.

Williams and Lamar's team-up became a talking point, and a highlight of the night. It was another shot at Drake, who has been taking hit after hit in recent weeks thanks to the popularity of the song. The halftime show performance was another victory lap for the Compton rapper, who has now eclipsed his rival.

Venus Williams was left amazed by her sister's performance, and took to social media to convey the same. Coco Gauff was quick to chime in with her thoughts about it as well.

"You did that!!! @serenawilliams" - Venus Williams on X.

"loved the show and serena ate that. I love rap music and hip hop culture man. shoutout to sza too & K dot and #SamuelLJackson narrating was just chef kiss. well thought out," - Coco Gauff on X.

Lamar also performed a medley of his other hits, including "Humble" and "Squabble Up". He also brought out SZA to perform their collaborative hits "All the Stars" and "Luther". Actor Samuel L. Jackson made an appearance as well.

Circling back to Williams, she also had some words of comfort for pop superstar Taylor Swift. The singer was there to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Serena Williams tells Taylor Swift to pay no attention to the haters

Serena Williams at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show. (Photo: Getty)

Taylor Swift's whirlwind romance with Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs became the talk of the town since they became involved in 2023. It was a big night for the NFL pro, and naturally she was there to support him.

When the jumbotron camera panned to Swift, the rowdy Eagles fans' booed her. She was quite puzzled by it but took it in her stride nevertheless. Williams was quick to post a message to the singer-songwriter on social media, stating that she loves her and to ignore the miscreants.

"I love you @taylorswift13 dont listen to those booo!!" - Serena Williams on X

Kelce was gunning to win the Super Bowl for the fourth time in his career but it wasn't meant to be. Williams, meanwhile, continued to enjoy her time in New Orleans. She ate to her heart's content while in the city, and later attended the Super Bowl after party as well. She interacted with the likes of Shaq O'Neal, Gabrielle Union, Martha Stewart, among others at the party. All in all, she became one of the most talked about celebrities of the night.

