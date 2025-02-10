Coco Gauff gives her verdict on Serena Williams joining Kendrick Lamar on stage for surprise Super Bowl performance

Coco Gauff has shared her thoughts on Serena Williams making a surprise appearance alongside Kendrick Lamar at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show. The 20-year-old also gave her verdict on Lamar's performance as a whole, as the rapper brought out SZA to perform alongside him.

Kendrick Lamar delivered a remarkable halftime show during the thrilling Super Bowl showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. With Samuel L. Jackson narrating each segment of the 11-track set and SZA joining Lamar for 'Luther' and 'All the Stars,' the performance lived up to the monumental hype.

However, the most unforgettable moment came when the rapper performed his Grammy-winning diss track 'Not Like Us,' aimed at Drake. In a surprising cameo, Serena Williams joined Kendrick Lamar on stage and confidently crip-walked as he performed the hit track.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Tuning in from Doha, Coco Gauff was full of praise for the "GOAT" Serena Williams' "iconic" performance.

"Serena is the 🐐! icon doing iconic things," Gauff posted on X.

Expand Tweet

The World No. 3 also expressed her love for hip-hop and rap music, applauding the creativity behind the halftime show, particularly SZA and Samuel L. Jackson's inclusions.

"Loved the show and serena ate that. I love rap music and hip hop culture man. shoutout to sza too & K dot 🐐 🔥 and #SamuelLJackson narrating was just chef kiss. well thought out," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

Gauff continued to show her appreciation for Serena Williams, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA, commending them for putting on a remarkable show at the Super Bowl.

Coco Gauff's Instagram stories

Coco Gauff reveals which team she supported at Super Bowl 2025

Coco Gauff - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, who is a devoted Miami Dolphins fan, revealed that she temporarily switched her allegiance to the Philadelphia Eagles for their Super Bowl showdown against the Kansas City Chiefs. Gauff would've likely enjoyed the outcome, since the Eagles pulled off a 40-22 victory.

"An eagles fan for the day & a kendrick fan forever," Gauff posted.

Expand Tweet

Having arrived in Qatar for the 2025 Qatar Open, the 20-year-old humorously revealed that she had disrupted her sleep just to catch the halftime show, sharing her plans to head back to bed.

"& I love hip hop. Lol now I'm headed back to sleep. Literally just woke up for the halftime show," she posted on her Instagram story.

@cocogauff's Instagram story

Following a first-round bye, Gauff will square off against Marta Kostyuk in her opening match at the WTA 1000 event. The American will likely face Magdalena Frech in the third round, followed by a potential quarterfinal clash with Paula Badosa or Emma Navarro.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas