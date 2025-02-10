Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek & other WTA stars turn heads in stylish outfits at Qatar Open 2025 players' party

Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, and more WTA stars stepped out in their stylish best for the 2025 Qatar Open players' party. The first WTA 1000 event of the season is scheduled to be held from February 9 to 15 in Doha.

Swiatek has entered the tournament as the three-time defending champion, aiming to extend her dominance at the WTA 1000 event. However, the Pole will face formidable competition from the likes of top seed Sabalenka, World No. 3 Gauff, last year's runner-up Elena Rybakina, and World No. 6 Jessica Pegula.

The WTA stars put aside their competitive spirits to enjoy the glamorous evening at the players' party. Coco Gauff opted for a casual look, pairing white pants with a cream sweater and gold heels. The 20-year-old posed with Ons Jabeur, who donned an all-white ensemble layered by a taupe coat.

Aryna Sabalenka, meanwhile, cut a stylish figure in a beige top and matching skirt with a fashionable design. The World No. 1 rounded out her look with a white bag and bold red lipstick, posing alongside her boyfriend Georgios Frangulis and sister Tonechka.

Iga Swiatek and Jessica Pegula both exuded elegance in classic black dresses for the occasion.

Elena Rybakina looked sophisticated in a cream-colored set, which she paired with a white polo.

Meanwhile, Emma Navarro and Paula Badosa both dazzled in chic black-and-white ensembles.

Qatar Open 2R: Coco Gauff to face Marta Kostyuk; Aryna Sabalenka to lock horns with Ekaterina Alexandrova; Iga Swiatek to take on Maria Sakkari

Following a first-round bye, top seed Aryna Sabalenka will kick off her 2025 Qatar Open campaign against Ekaterina Alexandrova. The Russian claimed a 6-3, 7-5 win over Emma Raducanu to book her place against the World No. 1. Sabalenka holds a narrow 4-3 lead in their head-to-head record, including a 2-6, 6-1, 6-2 win in their most recent encounter at the 2024 US Open.

Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek will square off against Maria Sakkari in the second round of the WTA 1000 event. The World No. 2 will aim to break her 3-3 head-to-head tie with Sakkari by emerging victorious in their blockbuster clash.

No. 3 seed Coco Gauff is set to battle it out against Marta Kostyuk for a spot in the third round of the Qatar Open. The American enjoys a 3-1 winning record against Kostyuk, having claimed a dominant 6-4, 6-1 victory in their latest meeting at the 2024 Wuhan Open.

