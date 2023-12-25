Coco Gauff celebrated Christmas Eve in style as she cheered on the Miami Dolphins during their NFL game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Gauff has been making the most of the holiday season by prioritizing time with her family. She recently embraced the festive spirit and graced Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park in Florida, alongside her family.

On Christmas Eve, the 19-year-old, accompanied by her parents and siblings, headed to Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Dolphins game. Gauff shared some highlights from her experience on social media, posing alongside her family in matching Dolphins gear. She radiated holiday cheer, switching between a 'Merry Christmas' headband and a Santa hat in various photos.

"Christmas eve🎄 + dolphins W 🐬 = a good ole jolly time ❤️," she captioned her Instagram post.

The World No. 3 enthusiastically cheered on the Miami Dolphins' 22-20 victory against the Dallas Cowboys, as the Dolphins clinched a coveted playoff spot for the second consecutive year.

Coco Gauff's Instagram story

With the Hard Rock Stadium also serving as the venue for the Miami Open, Coco Gauff reached out to fans and stated that she was looking forward to their return to the venue for the WTA 1000 event next year.

"Hey guys it's Coco here, and I'm here at Hard Rock. Not for a tennis match, but for the Miami Dolphins football game here on Christmas Eve and I hope to see you guys here in March/April for Miami Open," she said on Miami Open's Instagram account.

Coco Gauff had a mixed bag of performances at the 2023 Miami Open. While she suffered a third-round defeat to Anastasia Potapova in singles, the American clinched the women's doubles title at the event, alongside Jessica Pegula.

Coco Gauff to kick off 2024 season at ASB Classic in Auckland

Coco Gauff won the 2023 ASB Women's Classic

Coco Gauff will kick off her 2024 season with a title defense at the ASB Classic. The WTA 250 event is scheduled for January 1-7. The American won her third career title at the tournament this year, triumphing over Rebeka Masarova 6-1, 6-1 in the final.

Tournament director Nicolas Lamperin expressed his delight at welcoming the 19-year-old back at the ASB Classic in 2024, lavishing praise on her exciting playing style and remarkable achievements.

"We forget that Coco is still such a young player but remains in the top echelon of the women’s game," he said (via ASB Classic's website).

"On the court she is one of the most exciting players on the circuit and she remains the only teenager in the top 50 on the WTA rankings, which means that our tennis fans are privileged to watch one of the world’s great players in action," he added.

Lamperin also commended Gauff's off-court persona, highlighting her commitment to supporting fellow young players, especially those coming from less privileged backgrounds.

"Coco is not only an exciting player, she is a wonderful young person who is extremely grounded in her desire to give back to young players, especially those from areas where opportunities in tennis are more difficult establish," he said.