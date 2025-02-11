Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian calls attention to 'superstars' Venus Williams, Kendrick Lamar and his wife's 'special' Compton connection

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently called the American tennis player's hometown special after getting AI judgment on its popularity when she was born. Ohanian has been frequently sharing updates after using AI judgments, and he recently searched the odds of the three superstars, Williams, sister Venus, and Kendrick Lamar, being born in Compton. Along with this, he also searched the population of the town when these three were born.

Replying to the question, AI revealed that there were around 90,000 people when Serena, Venus, and Lamar were born in 1981, 1980, and 1987, respectively. It also unveiled that in such a population, there is a chance of only 1 in 10,000 to become a top-tier athlete and 1 in 100,000 to become a Grammy-winning rapper.

Ohanian further shared the reasons behind the statistics and posted the screenshot of the entire search on X, calling attention to Compton and wrote:

"Compton, CA is special."

This isn't the first time Serena Williams' husband used AI judgment; he also exuded pride after he was ranked in the top 1% of tech entrepreneurs in AI judgment. All his business ventures and his achievements were analyzed by AI, and he was ranked for the same. He shared the screenshot of the analysis on X and wrote:

"I think asking AI to judge you is the new "googling yourself""

Williams came back to the 2017 Australian Open after being engaged to Ohanian and having their first child, daughter Olympia.

When Serena Williams opened up about being engaged to Alexis Ohanian

In the pre-match interview for the 2017 Australian Open, Serena Williams was asked how it felt to get engaged. The American revealed that she enjoyed the feeling too much and jokingly said that she told her fiance that she wouldn't be able to focus on her personal life as the Grand Slams are very important to her.

"Yeah, it's been really great. I've said from the beginning, I just didn't want to think about it until after Australia because I was, like, Grand Slams mean a lot to me. I was, like, well, I'm not going to think about it. It's almost a little unreal right now because I haven't taken it in. I'm being rather selfish and focused on my career," Serena Williams said.

"Not really because I don't think I've had an opportunity to, like, let everything sink in. I won't allow it to sink in because I'm so focused. It was right in the middle of pre-season. I'm really focused training, cardio, all kinds of stuff."

Williams gave birth to another daughter, Adira River, on August 15, 2023.

