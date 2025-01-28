Serena Williams' $150M-worth husband Alexis Ohanian beams with pride after being ranked in top 1% of tech entrepreneurs in AI judgment

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, recently exuded pride in himself after being ranked in the top 1% of tech entrepreneurs in AI judgment.

Ohanian was the founder of the app Reddit; however, he recently stepped down from the company's board, requesting to fill his seat with a Black candidate. This isn't the only social step he has showcased from his end; he has also shown keen interest in helping women's sports progress.

He recently launched his women-only track meet, named Athlos NYC, which was executed on September 26, 2024, in New York. In this event, he added six interesting events with terrific showdowns between athletes, such as Masai Russell and Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100m hurdles. Along with this, he has undertaken several other ventures dedicated to community welfare.

Highlighting these, he was ranked in the top 1% of tech entrepreneurs by AI and the $150M worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth) techpreneur was proud of this achievement. He shared a screenshot of his ranking analysis and wrote:

"I think asking AI to judge you is the new "googling yourself.""

Alexis Ohanian's story - Source: via @alexisohanian on Instagram

Alexis Ohanian has a vast range of interests, including the tech world, social media platforms, launching various ventures, and the sports community. He recently shared his opinion about Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy competing against each other in the golfing league.

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, opened up about the reason behind starting Reddit

Los Angeles Golf Club owners Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian look on during the TGL - Source: Getty

Serena Williams' husband, Alexis Ohanian, co-founded Reddit with Steve Huffman in 2005 and then sold it to Conde Nast for $10 million. He recently took to X and shared his story of creating the platform. Talking about his inspiration, he said:

"What inspired me to start Reddit given the prior existence of online forums? It was actually an online forum that I ran throughout college that really motivated me. It was using some open source software called phpBB. I managed a community, probably of just under a 1000 people, posting commentary on news of the day, philosophy and it was a lot of fun," Serena Williams' husband said.

Following this, he revealed that he managed the college forum for a long time, and those days helped him understand how to create Reddit. Drawing experience from his college work, he designed upvotes and downvotes to favor the content quality of his platform.

"And I managed this community for a number of years in college. My roommate, ironically, who I would recruit to become my co-founder, thought the whole thing was just a waste of time. But it was the perfect foundational work to wrap my head around how to build a better next-gen forum like Reddit. I designed the up votes and the down votes as a way to better sort out the signal from the noise, not just in the post themselves, but also the comments," he added.

Here is his whole story:

Expand Tweet

Alexis Ohanian got married to Serena Williams on November 16, 2017, in New Orleans, Louisiana.

